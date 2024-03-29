Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Deliver Process Engineering duties in the Production and Support Systems Squad (P&SS), within the Production Management Unit (PMU). Collaborating with the PMU Process Discipline Lead.

The PMU uses innovative digital and data science technologies to perform Monitoring & Surveillance, model-based optimisation, and capacity assessments. Focused across 4 chokes (Reservoir – Wells – Plant – Export) and 4 product streams (Oil – Gas – Water – Carbon).

The P&SS Squad is a multi-discipline squad of petroleum engineers and process engineers that delivers monitoring & surveillance, model-based optimisation, and capacity assessments to the Production Delivery Units (PDUs). The P&SS squad works in partnership with the PDU production management squad to deliver against the production management workflows and realize increased production or production protection opportunities.

The Process Engineer within the P&SS Squad owns the tools deployed for system monitoring and surveillance, in Palantir and PIAF eco-systems, and for topsides optimisation, using Hysys through the Vertex Palantir interface. Additionally, the process engineer will support definition and deployment of new solutions for M&S and optimisation.

The PMU is new unit created during reinvent with a fantastic opportunity to build new capability that delivers huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations.

Conducts routine monitoring of production systems using deployed analytical tools to identify anomalies and alerts.

Conducts routine optimisation of production systems as part of a cross discipline petroleum and process engineering effort to identify improved operating points, applying BP VERTEX toolset.

Partners with production delivery units on alerts and findings to ensure early intervention/execution and value realisation.

Leads delivery of customised process monitoring and surveillance solutions in Palantir and PiAF environments focused on equipment and system performance

Works with BP Innovation and Engineering to deploy standardised process monitoring solutions.

Collaborates with other PMU teams (Rotating equipment, Automation, Power, Petroleum, Subsea, Production Chemistry) to deliver integrated insight and equipment performance understanding.

Flow to work support across regions on high priority PMU activities/deliverables in the M&S/O arena.

Adopts agile principals and works aligned with agile approach applying Kanban for work management (training provided)

Bachelor’s degree in Process or Chemical Engineering (or equivalent)

Experience in supporting facilities through Surveillance, Monitoring and Optimisation.

Process engineering knowledge of unit operations in the upstream oil and gas environment.

Hysys Process Simulation and Modelling skills.

Strong communication skills and the ability to work with multiple partners.

Experience working with and analyzing operational plant data to identify, understand and solve operational issues

Experience in production operations across 4 chokes (reservoir, wells, plant and export)

Agile scrum experience

PI Asset Framework and Palantir Development/Use

Digital and data science experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



