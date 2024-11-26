Site traffic information and cookies

Process Engineer

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort-Rotterdam
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ088495
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Description:

BP is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We move our customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner.

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers.

Process Engineers working in the Process & Optimisation Engineering (P&OE) Team at bpRR are responsible for supporting safe, reliable, compliant and competitive operations in the form of troubleshooting, problem solving, commercial optimisation, Unit Health Monitoring (UHM), events scoping/planning and incident investigations. They are responsible for assuring process unit performance and availability from cycle to cycle and play a key role in both scoping and execution of major turnarounds for their respective technologies.

In this role You will:

  • Monitor the health of the process units on a short- and long-term basis, issuing reports on a quarterly cadence. This information will be used to inform maintenance planning, commercial model updates and to identify operating risks.
  • Perform commercial model assurance
  • Support in the delivery of operating procedures for shutdown and startup of the process units for planned maintenance activities.
  • Define process engineering turnaround (TAR) and maintenance events scope and perform field inspections during TAR/maintenance execution period
  • Define operating instructions that align with commercial or compliance strategies
  • Support in HAZOP/LOPA studies
  • Provide technical input for safety incident investigations
  • Define and manage alarms & excursions

What You need to be successful:

  • Bachelor’s in chemical / Process Engineering (preferably Masters)
  • 0-10 years’ experience in Process Engineering roles, preferably in oil refining
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Fluency in English
  • Dutch is preferred.

What do you get in return?

  • Excellent salary depending on knowledge and experience
  • 13th & 14th month
  • Gainsharing (bonus scheme)
  • Share plan, if contract for an indefinite period of time
  • 25 holidays + 14 ADV days
  • Nearly non-contributory pension, 2.63%
  • Discount on petrol
  • A day shift function in which flexible working is possible by agreement
  • Challenging work with a lot of responsibility
  • Working with real specialists within your discipline
  • A safe & positive working atmosphere where there is a lot of laughter and humor is important
  • An inclusive culture where people care for each other and work together towards the same common goal
  • Stability & security, including sufficient training and career opportunities

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

Interested?

 

If so, please let us know as soon as possible. By applying on the website Should you experience any problems during the application process and creating an account through our website. Please contact Maja Rodriguez using the phone number below.


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

