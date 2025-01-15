Process Engineer - Site Projects - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
About Us:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
The Senior Process Engineer will join the bpTSI discipline engineering team to provide process engineering expertise, oversight, judgment and support to the Production & Operations (P&O) bp Solutions (bpS) Site Projects Team.
Provide process engineering expertise to P&O bp Solutions Site Projects teams
Deliver, support, review, approve and assure technical deliverables in service of site projects, across all phases of project execution
Support the Site Projects Team and Engineering Contractor(s) to deliver engineering scopes, including to:
provide technical oversight, review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables
contribute to development of design documents including Statements of Requirements (SOR) and Basis of Design (BOD), as well as engineering design philosophies and strategies
work with engineering contractors during specification, tender, selection, purchase, installation and commissioning of process equipment to provide bp technical integrity assurance
Review technical bid analysis of equipment
provide technical evaluations of requests for exceptions/deviations to specifications or standards
Participate as an active contributor in P&ID reviews and incorporate Operational requirements in P&ID’s
serve as a key contributor and facilitate when necessary, during hazard identification and risk assessment studies, such as HAZID, HAZOP, LOPA, and PHSSER
determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place
provide leadership in addressing process design issues with considerations of cost, schedule, and quality
work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities in line with project schedules, and assist bp’s Engineering Manager in contract performance management
provide process engineering expertise to project MoCs and to site projects / modifications
assure quality and consistency in electrical equipment delivery on projects
record and share relevant learnings
maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards and regulations that pertain to process engineering
Exceptionally, support other engineers in the process and process safety discipline engineering team to deliver engineering expertise through mentoring, coaching and peer review
Coach earlier career engineers to aid in their technical and professional development
Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety culture and behaviors
Record relevant lessons learned in the bp shared learning system, escalate as necessary and incorporate into local activities, both in the discipline engineering community as well as the site projects teams; and follow through to drive incorporation into specifications, practices and procedures
Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement
Must have educational qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical/Process Engineering
Chartered Engineer or Registered Professional Engineer
8+ years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent, with minimum five (5) years experience of Engineering work in Capital projects. Strong preference will be given to experience in brownfield projects.
8+ Years
Deep experience providing process engineering expertise to oil, gas, and refining projects, including oversight and guidance of engineering contractors
Experience and working knowledge of HYSYS and other simulation software, including development of the heat and material balance of a system
Experience with relief valve and flare system design and specification
Experience and working knowledge of equipment design, specification, installation, repair and maintenance
Experience in a front-line process engineering role in projects and/or operations in oil & gas processing facilities
FEL-3 and Detailed Engineering experience on projects
Working knowledge of the process engineering regulations and industry codes and the ability to explain requirements to others in simple terms
Risk and process safety facilitation experience, with ability to lead a team to align around productivity and collaboration (HAZOP/LOPA, HAZID, etc.)
Track record of improving safety and reliability at an industrial facility, preferably oil/gas/petrochemical processing through engagement and influence
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Experience with application of process control and/or advanced process control working in an operational environment, brownfield modifications, equipment skid package design, front end engineering, scoping and technical evaluation
Experience working with a remote team and collaborative approach to delivery
Demonstrated success in cross-functional engineering improvements
Skilled in brownfield modifications, equipment skid package design, front-end engineering, and technical evaluation
Proven track record in risk management and electrical safety
Consistently delivers results under pressure
Site Projects Engineering Manager
Engineering Contractor(s)
Process and Process Safety Discipline Engineering Team
Other bp Discipline Engineers
bp Solutions Site Projects Teams
Operations & Maintenance personnel
Refinery Teams
Shift
Working hours (UK shift) to support Business Partners
10%
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
