Process Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:Provision of deep process and process safety (P&PS) engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with Squad Leads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provide Process Engineering expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine Process engineering calculations and analyses

Support delivery of OMS 6.1 through identification of facility optimization options to grow production (debottlenecking) and avoid deferrals

Keep asset HYSYS models up to date in collaboration with the Process Engineer (Production Management)

Provide Process Engineering expertise to MoCs, brownfield projects and modifications, hazard identification and risk assessment processes

Provide Process Engineering expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (OPTIMA)

Ensure that appropriate process safety-related assessments are carried out for SORAs, HITRAs and ORAs to ensure that risks associated with safety system bypasses/ defeats, defective SCEs, overdue SCE inspections are appropriately assessed and managed consistent with the design intent and that appropriate interim measures are in place

Provide P&PS expertise to Operations, including monitoring design and operating envelope excursions, ensuring that P&PS engineering documentation is up to date

Support the regional Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) and Major Accident Risk (MAR) revalidation by partnering with bpSolutions for delivery

Provide Process Engineering expertise to delivery of regional actions and lead on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is process or process safety related

Record relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry with 3 or more years in Production

Total years of experience:

5-7 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Extensive technical understanding of process engineering, understanding of process modelling tools

Good understanding of risk management including the use of risk barrier diagrams processes in the oil and gas industry

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering

Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Safety Engineering

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Oil and gas processing flow scheme (Oil, gas and water processing, utility systems air, nitrogen, heating and cooling, flare and relief)

Proficiency in flare and relief calculations and modelling

Process equipment unit operations

Process modelling and simulation use along with interest & capability in data analytics and science

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Committed to project excellence and continuous improvement.

Self-motivated, delivery-focused, and adaptable

You will work with

Regional based teams

Offshore operations

Shift : Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements : Up to 10%



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



