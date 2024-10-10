Process Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

The Production Management Unit (PMU) is a part of bp’s Production organisation. Its purpose is to Maximise Throughput, Improve Asset Health, and Increase Capacity in the Regions it supports. This is achieved through development, deployment and use of engineering capability, production management workflows and digital tools and technologies. Engineers are deployed into the PMU squads where they deliver the PMU service offer in partnership with the supported assets. This role is to deliver Process Engineering duties in the Production and Support Systems Squad, within the Production Management Unit (PMU).

The PMU uses innovative digital and data science technologies to perform Monitoring & Surveillance, model-based optimisation, and capacity assessments. Focused across 4 chokes (Reservoir – Wells – Plant – Export) and 4 product streams (Oil – Gas – Water – Carbon). The Production and Support Systems Squad is a multi-disciplinary squad of process engineers and other engineering disciplines. The P&SS squad works in partnership with the production assets to deliver against the production management workflows and realize increased production or production protection opportunities.

The Process Engineer within the P&SS Squad owns and uses the tools deployed for system monitoring and surveillance and for topsides optimisation. This toolset incorporates monitoring and surveillance tools in the Palantir and PIAF eco-systems and uses Hysys linked to live operational data through the bp ‘Vertex’ interface for system optimisation. Additionally, the process engineer will support definition and deployment of new solutions for M&S and optimisation.

The PMU provides a fantastic opportunity to build new capability that delivers huge value to the existing hydrocarbon businesses in production but also transferable skills and capability that can be deployed to future Net Zero operations.

Define current monitoring and surveillance limits and targets (incl. improvements based on learning)

Monitor for discrepancies and changes from expected performance, reviewing dashboards and analytics to identify abnormal states.

Perform further analysis to understand discrepancy, confirm Initiating event and triage finding.

Perform detailed analysis on selected abnormal states to identify impact, forecast future impact and develop recommendations.

Prioritize and route work on Alerts -- Case Management to manage surveillance and monitoring findings. Capture Value delivery associated with actioned findings.

Build new, or improve existing, analytics deployed in Palantir ecosystem for Process Engineering equipment.

Conduct or support data mapping for equipment items covered by standardized monitoring dashboards.

Participate in PMU process engineering community sharing best practice and learnings and working on improvement activities on Monitoring and surveillance.

Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry with 3 or more years in Production

8-12 Years

Process modelling and simulation use along with interest & capability in data analytics and science.

Extensive technical understanding of process engineering, understanding of process modelling tools.



Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering

Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Safety Engineering

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills.

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community.

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Good understanding of risk management including the use of risk barrier diagrams processes in the oil and gas industry

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Accomplished in risk management.

Demonstrated leadership in cross-functional engineering improvements.

Committed to project excellence and continuous improvement.

Pragmatic decision-maker, dedicated to delivering engineering value.

Self-motivated, delivery-focused, and adaptable

Regional based teams

Offshore operations

bpSolutions central teams

Shift : Working hours 2pm to 11pm shift to support Business Partners

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



This position is not available for remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance



