Job summary

Role Synopsis

This role is part of a global team and supports bp’s worldwide refining portfolio. This role will need to work closely with unit engineers based in refinery support teams, as well as technology subject matter experts, around the world. The successful candidate will therefore need to be self-motivated to perform within the geographically dispersed team.

The Remote Unit Health Process Engineer role creates and delivers monthly process unit health monitoring reports (including findings and recommended actions) to the technical teams within bp’s refineries. This is a fully deployed role to the Refining Performance Unit Health Monitoring squad and receives day-to-day direction from the Refining Unit Health Monitoring Squad Lead.The role’s team reporting line is into the Process & Process Safety Engineering Team within Engineering, Maintenance, and Reliability in bp Solutions.This role is part of a distributed team and supports bp’s worldwide refining portfolio. This role will need to work closely with unit engineers based in refinery support teams, as well as technology authorities, around the world. The successful candidate will therefore need to be self-motivated to perform within the geographically dispersed team.

Key Accountabilities

Aiding in the initial roll-out of UHM reports for various refining technologies, implementing discipline delivered content into Palantir and engaging with our technical refining SMEs

Developing enhanced monitoring tools to collect additional value from our assets

Completing monthly unit health monitoring reports for multiple refining units

Executing Monthly Unit Health monitoring work process, including leading handover meetings/discussions

Working with AIMS Support Engineer to update AIMS tool as required based on updates to best practices, unit findings, etc.

SME for AIMS use and calculations.

Providing assistance to the Squad Lead with team management (as necessary), including managing ADO Board

Mentor role for “Early Careers” engineers within team

Partner with sites to drive resolution to UHM findings

Essential Education:

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong refining technology background is required. Very good understanding of one or more refining unit operations and process calculations, including heat exchanger principles, distillation principles, fluid flow principles, and reaction principles. 5+ Years of experience,

Previous experience providing process engineering monitoring of refinery process units, including on-site experience.

The successful applicant must be detail-oriented and be able to keep multiple tasks moving simultaneously.

Must have good technical communication skills. This includes ability to communicate efficiently and effectively with unit engineers and squad members to understand their issues and problems and communicate solutions.

Strong customer focus—understanding the needs of our customers and delivering solutions based on those needs. Experience supporting the success of other teams.

Desirable criteria

Experience working with site (refinery) engineers is strongly preferred.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Excel. Comfortable with complex Excel spreadsheets. Familiarity and proficiency with more advanced Excel functions such as Lookup & Reference functions, Text manipulation functions, Logic functions, and basic Statistical functions a plus

Working experience with Unit Health Monitoring tools (OSISoft PI Asset Framework and Vision products, boTec PUHMA, Palantir) is a plus.

Familiarity with agile work is a plus.

Experience programming in VBA is a plus.

Understanding of cloud computing and data systems is beneficial.

Engineering Certification: Chartered Engineer (CEng) or a Professional Engineer (PE) or a European Engineer (EUR ING) is a plus

This role is also seen as a technical lead within the Refining Performance Unit Health Monitoring SquadBachelor’s degree in science or engineering (or equivalent)Position may be based out of any of bp’s refineries or hubs.ocation will be determined based on business needs as well as preference of the successful candidate.Travel = Minimal (5%)