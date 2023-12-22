Process Engineer (m/f/d) – in Vollzeit in Lingen

Job summary

Verantwortliche Unterstützung von Projekten oder Betriebsabläufen im Hinblick auf die Prozesstechnik, einschließlich Wartung, Inspektion und Turnaround, proaktive Interaktion mit anderen Disziplinen, Teams, Teilfunktionen und Auftragnehmern zur systematischen Lösung von Problemen und Anwendung grundlegender technischer Beurteilungen zur Lieferung integrierter, pragmatischer Lösungen mit den Schwerpunkten Risikomanagement, Betriebseffizienz, Fehlerbeseitigung und Standardisierung.



Job Description:

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Energiekernteamleiter: Führen, Motivieren, Fördern und Entwickeln der Kollegen innerhalb des Energiekernteams und Sicherstellen einer zielorientierten und effizienten Bearbeitung von Energiethemen

Ableitung von Maßnahmen und Empfehlungen zur Erreichung der Energieziele und des Energieprogramms im Rahmen bestehender und zukünftiger Energieprojekte und -ideen

Federführende Rolle für die Aufrechterhaltung der Zertifizierung nach ISO50001:2018 und für die Konformität energierelevanter Gesetzgebung

Sicherstellung einer kontinuierlichen Kommunikation zu den Energievertragspartnern und Schnittstellen innerhalb und außerhalb der BP

Bereitstellung energierelevanter Informationen für grüne Zukunftsprojekte

Vertreten der Raffinerie im BP-Networking.

Beteiligung an der Planung, Koordinierung und Überwachung von Neubau-, Umbauprojekten und Stillständen: Front End Loading (inkl. Basic-Engineering), Betreuung der Partnerfirmen, Inbetriebnahme und As-built-Dokumentation.

Pflege, Entwicklung, Überwachung und Berichterstattung von Energie-KPIs (Key Performance Indicators)

Ermittlung und Entwicklung von Projekten und Unterstützung der Auftragsvergabe

Förderung einer Energy Culture durch die Erhöhung des Bewusstseins und die Entwicklung von Möglichkeiten für die Energieoptimierung

Pflege entsprechender Handbücher und Dokumentation zur Erfassung relevanter Kenntnisse zur späteren Einsichtnahme und Schulung

Entwickeln des jährlichen Energieberichts, Steuerung der Energieabrechnung und Unterstützung der globalen Strategie für die Energiebeschaffung

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

Abgeschlossenes Studium in einem technischen Fach (Maschinenbau/Verfahrenstechnik) mit einem Hochschulabschluss oder Master in Ingenieurwesen

Mindestens 5–7 Jahre technische Berufserfahrung in einer Raffinerie

3 Jahre Erfahrung in leitender Funktion wünschenswert

Gute Kenntnisse der deutschen Sprache

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.



