Process Engineer (x2)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join Process & Process Safety Discipline Engineering team supporting the AGT production in delivering engineering solutions to operational problems?

We are now looking for a Process Engineer to be based in Baku, Azerbaijan!

The technical and leadership aspects of this outstanding position are ideally suited for a candidate seeking to gain experience in operations engineering support and to progress a career on the Engineering or Management career path.

The successful candidate will have phenomenal opportunity to work closely with front line support of asset operations along with focusing on the broader regional engineering and operations agenda.

The role is open for national applicants only and will report to Process & Process Safety Engineering Discipline Lead.

Successful candidate will be placed either in an Offshore or Onshore Production Delivery Unit based on business requirement.

About the role:

Provide discipline specific engineering support and operating guidance to Facility Support Squad on equipment and systems in operation including, but not limited to:

Monitor and review the health of process equipment and associated operating envelopes, recording, and investigating all Safe Design Limits / Safe Operating Limits (SDL/SOL) excursions.

Identify production vulnerabilities and optimization opportunities to support production forecast and grow Installed Production Capacity (IPC).

Represent process & process safety engineering in multi-disciplined Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFAs), Continuous Improvement (CI) Initiatives and Incident Investigations.

Provide engineering, technical, and logistical support to operations to maintain its safety, production, and performance targets (e.g. SORAs, ORAs, SCE inspection deferrals).

Participate in risk assessments, HAZIDs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, Project HSSE Reviews, etc. as a Process Engineering Representative.

Performs follow-up actions and observations from self-verification checks that are related to P&PS Engineering e.g. Relief system, Barrier Health reviews, Performance standards, etc.

Maintain working knowledge of BP and Industry codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process systems and process safety.

Actively participate in bp's technical networks maintaining a strong awareness of technical findings and build close links with specialists and engineers of all fields, both within the Region and across other parts of bp.

We are looking for the following competencies, experience, and qualifications:

Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Minimum 4 years’ experience in process engineering in the Oil & Gas business, energy, refining or petrochemical industry.

Good understanding of the use of process modelling & simulation.

Working knowledge and application of process hazard analysis (HAZOP, HAZID, LOPA, What If, etc.).

Solid awareness of risk management, including the use of risk barrier diagrams (bowtie) and risk action plans (RAPs).

Proficiency in Azerbaijani and English languages.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Flare Systems, Fluid characterisation, Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP), Hazard Identification (HAZID), Hazardous area classification, Heat Transfers, Hydraulics, Incident Investigations, Layer of Protection Analysis, Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards {+ 18 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.