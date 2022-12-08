Process Engineering Fall co-op (Whiting, IN)

Job summary

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. Whiting has been a key anchor of the northwest Indiana economy, as well as the surrounding community. Over the years, Whiting and its employees have supported a diverse range local and regional institutions, such as Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University and the Lake Area United Way.

Play a vital role throughout a number of stages in our world-class projects

Aiding our manufacturing and production teams by supervising day-to-day operations, evaluating unit targets, balance unit operations

Support and optimize operating process plants or facilities and working closely with other areas involved in the business

Use your sound foundation across the wider engineering platform so that we can integrate with many areas of our business

16 Week Program (Aug - Dec)

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Become part of our team at Whiting as a Process Engineer Co-Op, and you will:Taking on the role as Process Engineer means designing projects and supervising plant development to ensure the reliability of our refining technologies. Alongside a strong technical degree in Chemical Engineering, that means having a global view for wide-scale projects or a sharp eye for detail to aid in more niche roles in a specific refining process area.Successful Co-Ops will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.At bp, we love our Co-ops! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you will enjoy your time with us. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:• Must have cumulative and major GPA ofis available for this position• Pursuing a bachelor’s degree• Majoring in Chemical Engineering• Must be available for a continuous 16-week period for duration of the spring or fall terms• Students should be in the 2nd or 3rd year of a four-year degree program• Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internshipAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.