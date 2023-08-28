Process Engineering Intern - Houston, TX

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Job Description:

As a Process Engineering intern, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of bp and help with our aspirations to get to net zero.



Some key potential responsibilities:

Deliver innovative solutions that take our business forward

Assess new technologies, support projects (e.g., process design) and utilize your knowledge to optimize their operation

Be a crucial part of the manufacturing and processing of our core substances

Use your expertise to make technical and strategic decisions that aids in our company’s success.

Support our physical and digital risks management and mitigations

Support our digital transformation



Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.

Taking on the role of Process Engineering intern means playing an important part in developing new technologies, such as producing transport fuels from unconventional resources, or utilizing your science background to support operations in understanding the barriers that could prevent major accidents. You could support problem-solving with operations and/or supporting a project to help our aim of net-zero, the possibilities are endless.



Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering

Preferred requirements

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period for duration of summer internship

Students should be in their 3rd year of a four-year degree program

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Our internship program offers you just that plus the opportunity for hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.



Summer internships last 12 weeks.



At bp, we are #oneteam, so the safety of each member of our community is of the utmost importance to us. Most of our employees are working a 60/40 office-base and remote schedule, respectively.



About Innovation & Engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Engineers in our organization:

deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

drive our digital transformation and pioneer new business models

collaborate to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originate, scale and commercialize innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

support our physical and digital risks management and mitigations

Together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve. Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.