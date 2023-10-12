Process Engineering Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp strives to be net zero across all our operations on an absolute basis by 2050 and to support countries, cities, and corporations around the world to achieve their net zero ambitions.The development of an integrated energy hub in Northwest Indiana is a key opportunity to decarbonize bp’s Whiting Refinery and provide a platform for the decarbonization of the broader region.The engineering manager – process is a key leadership role in the project team. Working closely with the project team, projects organization, and key collaborators, the engineering manager – process will lead and advise the process design and engineering team.This role further owns delivery of the process design engineering activities and scope associated with the project. This includes the OSBL scope of work, refinery integration/decarbonization scope, and the upgrade and conversion of the existing fired heaters at Whiting refinery.



Responsibilities:

Develop the overall process design engineering, process technology, and collaborator engagement strategy and plan for the project

Build a successful team by setting clear directives, goals, and objectives

Advise and lead the process design and engineering team to deliver the process design engineering work and scope at the appropriate level of detail for the specific project stage

Prioritize and delegate the process design, engineering team workload

Support development of the overall project contracting strategy including contractor assessment and selection

Provide oversight and technical direction to contractor resources and process licensors

Participate in design, project, and process safety reviews and workshops, and ensure design changes are incorporated and process engineering action items are closed as per the mutually agreed schedule

Review and endorse deviations to codes and standards specific to process engineering

Own all engineering inputs and work including review and verification of process engineering work, inputs developed by others

Build enduring process design engineering capability and competence through active mentoring, coaching, and training of less experienced process engineers

Requirements:

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering

Qualified as a chartered, registered, or professional engineer

Extensive experience in managing process design engineering teams and contractors on major/complex projects across all project stages

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills

Proven ability to build close connections and collaborate with a wide range of teams, collaborators, and engineering fields, and to integrate engineering scope across all subject areas

Shown organization, influencing, and facilitation skills

Deep capability to prioritize, plan, and balance multiple priorities simultaneously

Preferred:

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes, preferably of Whiting refinery

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas, or chemicals

Deep technical background including process simulation and other engineering software applications

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes, standards

General experience in new energy projects



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



