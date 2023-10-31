Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp aims to be net zero across all our operations on an absolute basis by 2050 and to support countries, cities, and corporations around the world to achieve their net zero ambitions. The development of an integrated energy hub in Northwest Indiana is a key opportunity to decarbonize bp’s Whiting Refinery and provide a platform for the decarbonization of the broader region!The Process Engineering Manager is a senior level leader role that works closely with the project team, projects organization, and site stakeholders. This role will direct and lead the process design engineering team and own delivery of the team's work and scope.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Develop the overall process design engineering, process technology, and stakeholder engagement strategy and plan for the project

Create a strong team by setting clear directives, goals, and objectives

Lead the delivery of the process design engineering work and scope at the appropriate level of detail for the specific project stage

Prioritize and delegate team workload

Support development of the overall project contracting strategy including contractor assessment and selection

Provide oversight and technical direction to contractor resources and process licensors

Participate in design, project, and process safety reviews and workshops, and ensure design changes are incorporated and process engineering action items are closed as per the mutually agreed schedule

Review and endorse deviations to codes and standards specific to process engineering

Own all process design engineering inputs and deliverables including review and verification of process engineering deliverables and inputs developed by others

Build team capability and competence through active mentoring, coaching, and training of less experienced process engineers

Essential Job Requirements:

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Qualified as a chartered, registered, or professional engineer

Extensive experience managing process design engineering teams and contractors on major/complex projects across all project stages

Experience working as a process engineer in design or operational roles in refining, oil & gas, or chemicals

Strong influencing and communication skills

Demonstrated ability to build close connections and collaborate with a wide range of teams, partners, and engineering disciplines, and to integrate engineering scope across teams

Proven organization, influencing, and facilitation skills

Deep capability to prioritize, plan, and manage multiple priorities simultaneously

In addition, it would be advantageous if you had:

General knowledge of refining processes and typical flow schemes, preferably of Whiting Refinery

Deep technical background including process simulation and other engineering software applications

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

New energy project experience

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.