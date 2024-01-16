Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Process Engineering Superintendent will lead the Process Engineering Team to help ensure the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the site. The Process Engineering Team leads or contributes to several activities that support plant optimization, project and turnaround execution and process safety risk management as well as providing assurance on health of the refinery’s process units.There are two Process Engineering Superintendents, each assigned several operating areas to support, and each is accountable for delivery of Process Engineering activities in their assigned area of the refinery. The Process Engineering Superintendents work closely together and alongside the other Engineering and Technical Services disciplines to provide high quality support to business partners, including Operations, Supply, Projects, Turnaround and Optimization. As a member of the Engineering and Technical Services Department Leadership Team, this role collaborates with the rest of the E&TS LT to deliver best in class support to the safe and effective operations of the Whiting Refinery.The Process Engineering Superintendents report to the Engineering and Technical Services Manager.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities Include:

Act as a safety leader to cultivate a positive safety culture at the Whiting Refinery.

Dependable and committed to the development of a community of engineers through effective relationships and enhanced technical capability. This includes both structured course offerings in process technologies as well as professional development.

Develop and manage the Process Engineering Team budget.

Own Process Unit Health Monitoring processes.

Act as “site coordinator” for the PUHMA system and transition to Asset Intelligence for Monitoring and Surveillance (AIMS).

Represent Process Engineering Team in key technology collaborations with bp Innovation & Engineering and bp Solutions.

“Delegated owner” of Refinery Process & Instrumentation Diagram (P&IDs), Process Flow Diagrams (PFDs) and Heat and Material Balances (HMBs).

Manage Process Engineering Intern and Coop programs and cultivate collaborative relations with university recruiting and talent acquisition.

Represent Process Engineering as part of Turnaround Steering Team, Reliability Steering Team, and Process Safety Steering Committee.

Use proactive Unit Health Monitoring to help minimize performance impact of process related deviations to plan.

Lead /support investigations and troubleshooting activities to prevent or minimize impact of process related deviations to plan.

Support turnaround planning and execution. Ensure scope captures required Process Engineering related work. Support execution with Process Engineering resource to help ensure TA quality targets are met.

Support development and implementation of global Refining programs eg, Global Reliability Improvement Program (GRIP), Common Model Platform, Digital Agenda.

Own Feedstock quality guidance manuals and decision-making role for intermediate feedstock qualities applicable to assigned area.

Support abnormal plant operations, start-up, and shutdown in assigned area. Provide recommendations and guidance to assure that Operating procedures are fit for purpose and effectively performed.

Support execution of Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) revalidation program in assigned area.

Manage Process Engineering (PE) development activities for assigned area per site PE Development Framework (inc. One Engineering Program).

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering or related degree from an accredited university.

10+ years of experience in a refining environment.

Strong focus on both people and self-development.

Collaborates well, in a team environment and is committed to supporting multi-functional teams across the organization.

Experience influencing at all levels of the organization.

Committed to understanding and driving efficiency and ideal ways of working.

Ability to lead change within a team.

TWIC card on first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/.

Travel less than 10% for network activities and personal development.

Must be able to work in the United States without sponsorship. International relocation is not available. Domestic relocation is negotiable.

Desired Qualifications:

Understanding of BP business & technical strategies and how these strategies compare to those of industry peers.

Solid understanding of refinery unit operations. Experience in multiple process units and a broad working knowledge of refinery unit operations. Breadth of experience including some commercial, project, turnaround, or similar non-tech experience.

Join our team:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to contact us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.