bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Process Engineering Team Lead (TSI)

The role is responsible for enabling process engineers in TSI to support safe, reliable and compliant operations. The role involves developing and coaching a team bpTSI process engineers in Pune who are working with central and regional process engineering teams across P&O.

Additionally, the role requires regular interactions with stakeholders across the business, to ensure the right team members are deployed to the right place at the right time and are delivering work to a high standard.

People and Business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors.

Support the Process Engineering Discipline in TSI, maximizing engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and coaching

Build organizational capability, support staff development, assess team performance, care for process engineers in Pune

Support Pune’s growth through recruiting, interviewing and onboarding

Create and build stakeholder alignment for delivery of subject area programs and services to improve operational performance as measured through safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability performance

Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who We Are” framework

Ensure the discipline works collaboratively with other disciplines to maximize value and to ensure operational efficiency, utilizing the unique opportunities in Pune

Deliver engineering work scopes through 3rd parties, including defining scope of work, managing quality, and interfacing on behalf of bp partner businesses

Provide technical leadership to existing managed suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs

Discipline Related:

Continue to grow the impact of TSI Process engineers across the business.

Coaching and mentoring of TSI process engineers for bpS programs and technical services work, and region deployed engineers

Inform decisions related to prioritization of process engineering support.

Enforce technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members and drive continuous improvement in quality

Must have educational qualifications:

Chemical Engineering degree to the equivalent of Bachelor level or higher

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 Years

Total years of experience: 10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Technical understanding of process engineering principles

Demonstrated people leadership and stakeholder management experience

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability to establish and sustain a strong team culture

Passion for developing and coaching people to continuously improve

Fluent in written and oral English communication

Experience supporting operating facilities

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working with remote teams with a collaborative approach to delivery

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction

You will work with

Production and Refining assets

Central Process Engineering Discipline Leads and Teams across P&O

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

% travel requirements

<10%

Shift

1400 to 2300

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.