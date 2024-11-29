Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you an experienced Process Engineer with a passion for process safety risk management? Then you may be interested in joining bp’s Safety and Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) team as a Process Engineering Technical Authority. The Technical Authorities support bp’s core value of safety by applying extensive engineering expertise and a deep knowledge of safety and operational risk management in providing technical support and independent assurance of process safety barriers and risk management in operations, thereby improving safety performance, eliminating catastrophic safety events and preventing harm to our people. The Technical Authorities execute their responsibilities via a combination of remote desktop analysis and site visits, either individually or as part of an assurance team, proactively interacting with operations and engineering personnel while maintaining relationships with the line to leverage S&ORA’s ability to influence. The Process Engineering Technical Authority’s primary focus is on the process safety barriers or topics with a process engineering scope, including the design, maintenance, operations and integrity aspects.

The S&ORA team consists of a global pool of deep technical specialists that are deployed as required to provide support across all bp’s Production and Refining operations thereby enabling efficient use of resources and standard methodologies to be shared across the company.

What does the day to day look like?

Undertake assurance of process safety barriers, operational risks and underlying processes/systems through document reviews and interviews; identify any significant gaps and make appropriate and pragmatic recommendations to systematically close them.

Conduct focused technical reviews to assure process safety, integrity management and control of work as requested by operating regions, acting as the conscience of bp by intervening, where necessary and providing pragmatic recommendations to reduce Safety and Operational risk.

Utilise day to day interactions, scheduled meetings, performance data and other metrics to explore and understand risks or barrier impairments when requested by operating regions for technical advice or support.

Using digital and data driven innovative solutions to identify systemic challenges in process safety risk management across bp’s operating busineeses and enhance assurance impact.

Use technical expertise to form an independent view of emerging risks, their classification and the suitability of any risk action plans. Maintain and be able to present an aggregated view of process engineering barrier health for assigned operating regions.

Provide Deep Technical Expertise to the line and build operations capability to manage risk through line interactions and assurance activities.

Support the development of engineering technical practice.

Utilize performance data and trends to advise forward looking assurance activity and planning.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemical and or Process Engineering

Demonstrated ability and experience in the field of Process Engineering.

Experience in the upstream, downstream oil and gas sectors and/or other process industries is considered relevant.

Process Engineering background in support of Operations and Process Safety Risk Management.

Experience in Projects will be considered.

Strong knowledge of industry practices and standards applicable to the process and process safety engineering discipline and process equipment.

Strong analytical skills with an ability to identify linkages and opportunities to simplify and innovate.

Experience with the design, operation and inspection, testing and maintenance of Safety Critical equipment and systems.

Independent, self-motivated individual with the ability to prioritise, use expert judgement, and work with minimal supervision.

Ability to collaborate with and lead multi-discipline teams.

Ability to develop relationships built on trust, competence and influence.

Effective communication and influencing skills, assurance / auditing expertise, planning skills.

Professional accreditation such as chartered engineer/professional engineer is desirable

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



