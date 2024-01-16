Process Engineering Tools & Simulations Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Process Engineer (Tools and Systems) is a member of the Cherry Point Refinery Process Engineering Team, reporting to the Process Engineering Superintendent. The position is accountable for managing, maintaining, and improving the tools and systems used by the Process Engineering Team. The Process Engineer (Tools and Systems) works alongside the Process Engineering Teams and other stakeholders to help ensure delivery of effective Process Unit Health Monitoring, Process Engineering Knowledge Management and other processes owned by the Process Engineering Team that impact across the discipline. The role is also accountable for growing capability in the use of Process Engineering tools in support of these processes and promoting use of these tools to deliver value for the business.As an experienced Process Engineer, additional activities will be assigned to support margin capture, reliability improvements and process safety risk reduction. The specific activities will be based on a balance of individual capabilities and business need.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Act as site Superuser and Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the Process Unit Health Monitoring tools. Provide first-line technical support and basic training in use of tools for Process Engineering Team.

Support Process Engineering Teams with management, implementation and development of other tools and systems as required to assist in delivery of high-quality Process Engineering support for the business, such as process models (both steady state and dynamic), hydraulic models, HTRI, and complex spreadsheet tools.

Responsible for review and commentary of Quarterly Mass Balance Health updates.

Act as Point of Contact for central engineering and other sites for topics relating to Process Unit Health monitoring practices and the maintenance (including managing relevant performance test runs for model validation) and usage of tools. Communicate site training needs. Understand industry standards, best practices, and Cherry Point development opportunities with respect to Process Unit Health Monitoring and usage of other tools.

Work as key contact for process engineering knowledge management systems.

Education:

Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering or other related engineering degree.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

A minimum of 5 years of plant experience in technical, engineering, operations, and/or maintenance

Proficient in Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Ability to function comfortably and effectively in the roles of individual contributor and collaborative team member.

A strong focus on action, a dedication to performance delivery, and an eye for accuracy and detail.

Desired Qualifications:

Experience in direct process engineering support for a process unit

Knowledge of safety systems (i.e. PSV-Process Safety Valves, etc.)

Experience building and maintaining process models and writing code for health monitoring applications.

Working knowledge of process equipment and unit operations

Experience as a project leader or facilitator.

Working knowledge and expertise in: Process Simulations Spreadsheet calculations HTRI Hydraulic models and tools

Direct experience with PUHMA/AIMS/PI vision or strong desire to develop capabilities working with Process Engineering tools and software, including ability with Visual Basic and Mat Lab applications.

How much do we pay (Base)? $118,000 - $218,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.