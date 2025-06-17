Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the role:

The Process Excellence Implementation Lead will focus on identifying areas for simplification and standardization within procurement and other administrative processes and take ownership for achieving tangible improvements. One resource will be reporting to this role.

The Process Excellence Implementation Lead will lead and maintain high standards of communication, collaboration, impact analysis, management and improvement focused evaluation of process changes.

The Process improvement Lead works collaboratively and proactively with Aviation business representatives, Finance Procurement Teams, Sourcing & Contracting in FBT (Finance Business & Technology), FBT Contract Partner Team, Legal and other SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) to deliver process improvements in line with best practices. The post holder will lead implementation of identified improvement / simplification projects by closely working with stakeholders. The role will also track and report KPIs, lead CI initiatives to improve them to achieve targets.

The ideal candidate has strong practical and application experience in procurement and other administrative processes, solid business ethics, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, influencing presentation and communication skills. The candidate needs to secure and maintain a visible integrated presence among the global business teams rather than becoming viewed as back office with a sole modus operand of email communication.



What you will deliver:

General understanding and communicating the standard methodology for administrative functions and processes.

* Work with all support functions and business leads to identify process improvement areas

* Work with I&E / Digital teams to understand and suggest improvement in digital solutions

* Engage with partners to agree and set targets for improvements and ensure resources to deliver

* Lead project initiatives and follow through until tangible results are achieved

* Develop and report on Key Performance Indicator for tracking improvements and lead CI initiatives to improve them.

* Be an SME of the procurement end-to-end processes

* Maintain training materials/process documentation and perform training of personnel when needed

* Drive continuous change as part of any new processes/ways of working implementation in collaboration with respective SMEs and/or team members.



What you will need to be successful! (Experience and Qualification):

Education:

Degree or equivalent experience in Business, Finance, Commerce. MCIPS (Member of Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply) / ISM (Institute of Supply Management) qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, is desirable.

Experience and Job Requirements:

* 5 years working experience covering Procurement using procurement solutions in, project management.

* SAP knowledge is highly desirable, in particular SAP Ariba.

Excellent knowledge in Lean, Kanban, Scrum techniques

Ability to optimally communicate and work with a globally dispersed team of collaborators

* Knowledge of project management tools and techniques.

* Knowledge of organizational change methodologies and financial/operational control practices

* Experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies, including Scrum/agile ways of working.

Work shift for the role is ___ pm to___ am IST.

Other:

Proficient in English (Spoken and Written). Able to work in Europe/UK shift. Ability to connect with varying partner levels within organization, internal and external. Good interpersonal, presentation, communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape. Good influencing skills, ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams, with the ability to communicate effectively and assert him/herself with many different levels of seniority within the organization. Excellent problem-solving skills, analytical skills and ability to think creatively. Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with overseas SMEs/Stakeholders. Personal time management skills & ability to meet individual and team deadlines.



You will work with:

The role will be part of the Business Excellence Team in Aviation and work closely with the support functions, key stakeholders and operational teams in Aviation and the global services within bp.

It will be a global role with a broad network of contacts from all regions.

Our culture is very collaborative and flexible. The candidate would need to adapt to various time zones with most of the key stakeholders based in Europe.



Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.