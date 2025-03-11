Process Expert Data

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging

Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role!

As one of a number of Process Experts, the role will work as part of an integrated Customer & Products(C&P) Finance ERP team to deliver the goals and aims of the Quantum ERP programme. This includes defining, standardizing, and ensuring the accurate implementation of Analytics & MI during each phase of the C&P Quantum programme and support initiatives impacting finance processes and business as usual activities.

The Quantum Transformation Programme seeks to standardise and simplify key business processes and related ERP solutions deploying across some 79 countries and associated C&P businesses.

The successful candidate will have expert knowledge of Analytics & MI with a proven track record based upon extensive experience of MI development and ERP deployments across multiple geographies and C&P businesses.

What you will deliver:

Success will be measured by the ability of the incumbent to deliver clear, impactful outcomes that drive bp’s ERP transformation and enable end-to end data management including cleansing, conversion and accurate delivery of data. Key responsibilities include:

Working as an effective member of a team demonstrating the ability to prioritize, collaborate and communicate effectively with a wide range groups including project teams, customers, users and across different cultures.

Ability to handle end-to-end data for ERP transformation including cleansing, conversion, and accurate delivery of data improvements fit for future business and technology requirements.

Translate requirements into implementable technology needs providing feedback to learn and improve throughout Solution Confirmation and successive ERP deployments and release cycles.

Identify key issues, concerns and risks and develop appropriate mitigations aligned with business and ERP transformation aims and objectives.

Provide input into Change Impact Assessments and support the development of readiness plans to enable a smooth and effective deployments

SAP ERP Support Teams

What you will need to be successful

Education

Qualified professional with university degree or equivalent experience or similar educational background or extensive incorporated business experience

Extensive knowledge of C&P Data end-to-end data management, requirements and business processes

A proven track record and extensive experience of delivering ERP transformation and ability to demonstrate deep understanding of deployment methodologies

Skills & Competencies

Effectively communications - Ability to communicate effectively at all levels and across different geographies and cultures

Analytical skills (Expert) - ability to assess, analyze and develop standard requirements and business processes

Bias for action (Expert) - ability to challenge the status quo and drive improvements and transformational change with minimal support

Influencing skills – ability to gain buy- in and influence across a range of key customers and users in order to deliver and embed proposals and changes effectively

Deep knowledge of Data and related C&P business processes – notably Fuels & Aviation

Awareness of SAP systems, functionality and solutions

You will work with:

C&P Finance ERP Workstream Team

Quantum workstream teams including GPOs, leads, process owners, sub-process owners and SMEs

Global business customers and key users and associated groups and forums.

Quantum programme partners – Accenture and SAP including programme and change leads

Technology process design leads, analysts and architects



