Process Lead - Spring and Projects

Conduct the gap analysis between current planning process and to-be Kinaxis Rapid Response requirements, and define the plan to improve planning process before Kinaxis implementation Lead the project Spring China implementation and deployment, and make sure the deployment can fit for China PU business model and requirements Lead and organize Planning competence training across GSC China planning team, including Kinaxis training and general planning trainings Drive the continuous improvement initiatives after Kinaxis implementation to fully leverage the digital tools to support planning performance Refine and develop new Planning SOP with Kinaxis implementation Support Customer Offering & Planning CoE Mgr to develop planning excellence roadmap and plan with global planning community’s support Deploy intelligent planning tools in China from global initiatives Lead master data specialist to collect, process, and analyze data to derive actionable insights to optimize planning activities and interpret data, apply statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports (with Power BI technique) to support business objectives.

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, operation research, compute science or a related field, advanced degree preferred

7+ years’ of experience of supply chain and data analytic work experience preferred, including deep knowledge of supply chain processes and data analysis tool will be ideal

In-deep understanding of supply chain tool deployment

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, or SQL for data manipulation and analysis.

Experience with data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView.

Familiarity with statistical software such as SAS, SPSS, or Stata for advanced data analysis.

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyse complex data sets and draw actionable insights.

Experience driving transformational initiatives, with a track record of successfully implementing process improvements and driving change.

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This position is not available for remote working



