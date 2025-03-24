Job summary

The Process Manager is responsible for overseeing and optimizing the Blending Process, Bulk/Rail and Barge manufacturing process within the plant. The Process Manager will also ensure production meets quality standards, safety regulations, and efficiency goals by managing teams, monitoring operations, identifying process improvements, and implementing changes to optimize production while adhering to environmental compliance and maintaining a safe working environment.

Analyzing production data to identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement in Process manufacturing processes, and implementing changes to optimize yield, quality, and cost.

Ensuring all manufactured chemicals meet established quality standards by monitoring production parameters, conducting quality checks, and addressing any quality issues that arise.

Maintaining a safe working environment by enforcing safety protocols, conducting safety training, and addressing potential hazards within the production process.

Leading and supervising a team of operators, technicians, and engineers involved in the Process Area manufacturing process, assigning tasks, and providing necessary training.

Developing and executing Blending production schedules to meet customer demand while considering inventory levels and resource availability.

Identifying and resolving technical issues that may occur during production, including equipment malfunctions and process deviations.

Ensuring adherence to all relevant environmental and safety regulations related to chemical manufacturing.

Implementing lean manufacturing principles and continuous improvement initiatives to optimize production processes.

Interpreting production data to identify trends, analyze root causes of issues, and make informed decisions regarding process adjustments.

Leading and managing process improvement projects, including new equipment implementation, process upgrades, and technology adoption.



Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering or a related field

5+ years of experience in process engineering or production leadership, preferably in lubricants blending or chemical manufacturing

Strong understanding of blending manufacturing processes and principles or equivalent.

Experience in managing production teams within a chemical/Oil/Gas manufacturing environment

Expertise in process control systems and data analysis

Proficiency in troubleshooting and problem-solving techniques

Knowledge of safety regulations and procedures within the chemical or Oil /Gas industry

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet production deadlines

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



