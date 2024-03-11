Process Mining Consultant

This role is eligible for relocation within country

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The BPM & Process Mining Lead will be responsible for the delivery of a portfolio of projects from scoping through discovery to insights, and value realization. The role will be responsible for the delivery of insights and actions handed off to a range of stakeholders for delivery, a key element of the role is to be the link between the process discovery and the insights enabling a change management programmer to be delivered off the back of the work carried out through BPM & mining. The role will work within an agile based project environment for process mining projects large and small through initial discovery and continuous improvement, BAU type environment. The process scope for each project will cut across any process, however, will primarily be supporting S2P, O2C or R2R initially in Pune GBS. Good project management, and stakeholder management skills will be key to this role including a good grasp of process improvement technics. The role will also assist the Head of the BPM COE with setting the strategic roadmap, building up a pipeline of projects and engaging with stakeholders and Product owners on on-going project delivery and benefits tracking.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Responsibilities:

Managing the day-to-day activities of a portfolio of projects across GBS in all locations, from Scoping, Process Discovery, model build, to insights & value realization for the assigned selection of process mining projects

Managing projects through a series of workshops ensuring

Resources are agreed and available.

Co-ordinates the data gathering activities.

Agrees the scope of the project with the stakeholders.

Pulls together the use cases on each project.

Manages the requirements gathering phase.

Agrees timings of the workshops & facilitates the workshops.

Coordinates through the Data Model development team the build of the process

Flow and ensures that the requirements are met.

Drives the project through to insights and value realization.

Holding key updates with stakeholders

Provides a first-class hand off of the project outcomes to the relevant

Transformation team

Tracks & ensures that benefits are delivered.

Management of the GPO’s, GBS operational leads & business stakeholders involved in the

Process areas to agree strategic alignment on projects to be undertaken,

Working alongside GPO’s & Operations or transformation teams to ensure the right.

Resources are allocated to the projects to gain the most valuable insights and to deliver the

Understanding of the change back into GBs or the business

Building the forward pipeline of projects in the portfolio, take them through the Steering Governance process for approval and alignment.

Work with the other members of the BPM COE to develop and align on the methodology to be used for Process mining continually working to improve WoW for PM.

Assisting the Process Mining COE Manager to build the pipeline of opportunities and projects, engaging with stakeholders and Product owner on ongoing projects.

Key Challenges:

The role requires stakeholder management, excellent engagement and communication skills.

As the scope is cross Group and cross process, the role demands the ability to quickly grasp a varied scope and work within a deliver within a pressured agile environment.

Maintaining expertise within the process mining tool

Translating multiple and complex requirements from stakeholders into project scope, and user cases, then into data models that represent the internal customers desired outputs, balancing usability and required information to deliver insights.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree qualified or equivalent qualification

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Experience of managing a team

Experience of delivering projects with a process improvement element

Experience working across cross functional teams, managing stakeholders and expected outcomes of projects.

Working knowledge of process mining

Sound knowledge and experience of process mining toolsets, preferably Celonis is Desirable

Working knowledge of Aris and as is to be process design.

Understanding of 1 or more (S2P, RTR, O2C etc...) process areas is desirable.

Strong interpersonal relationship building skills.

Good planning and organizing skills to manage demand against constraints.

Ability to understand customer requirements and interpret these into data models, KPP's & metrics.

Ability to assist stakeholders understand value of process mining.

Excellent communication skills including ability to influence team, and internal customers to achieve goals & objectives.

Excellent team worker

Ability to capture and share best practice.

Stakeholder Management

Demonstrated experience with agile or other rapid development methods.





