Job summary



The Business Process Management and Process Mining Centre of Expertise is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a Shared Service providing Business Process Management and Process Mining capability across the Group. The BPM & Process Mining CoE manages the Aris Process mapping & process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support processes across GBS and group to provide visibility of our executed processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.

The BPM & Process Mining Lead will be responsible for the delivery of a portfolio of projects from scoping through discovery to insights, and value realization. The role will be responsible for the delivery of insights and actions handed off to a range of stakeholders for delivery, a key element of the role is to be the link between the process discovery and the insights enabling a change management programme to be delivered off the back of the work carried out through BPM & mining . The role will work within an agile based project environment for process mining projects large and small through initial discovery and continuous improvement, BAU type environment. The process scope for each project will cut across any process, however will primarily be supporting S2P, O2C or R2R initially in Pune GBS. Good project management, and stakeholder management skills will be key to this role including a good grasp of process improvement technics.



The role will also assist the Head of the BPM COE with setting the strategic roadmap, building up a pipeline of projects and engaging with stakeholders and Product owners on on-going project delivery and benefits tracking.

This is an exciting new space for BP and GBS specifically and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to develop the capability within the group and support the growth of the team.





The Business Process Management and Process Mining Centre of Expertise is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a Shared Service providing Process Mining capability across the Group this role is heavily focused on the activities in Pune. The Process Mining CoE manages the process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support across GBS processes and group to provide visibility of our executed processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Managing the day-to-day activities of a portfolio of projects across GBS in all locations, from Scoping, Process Discovery, model build, to insights & value realisation for the assigned selection of process mining projects

Managing projects through a series of workshops ensuring

Resources are agreed and available

Co-ordinates the data gathering activities

Agrees the scope of the project with the stakeholders

Pulls together the use cases on each project

Manages the requirements gathering phase

Agrees timings of the workshops & facilitates the workshops

Co ordinates through the Data Model development team the build of the process flow and ensures that the requirements are met

Drives the project through to insights and value realization

Holding key updates with stakeholders

Provides a first class hand off of the project outcomes to the relevant transformation team

Tracks & ensures that benefits are delivered

Management of the GPO’s, GBS operational leads & business stakeholders involved in the process areas to agree strategic alignment on projects to be undertaken,

Working alongside GPO’s & Operations or transformation teams to ensure the right resources are allocated to the projects to gain the most valuable insights and to deliver the understanding of the change back into GBs or the business

Building the forward pipeline of projects in the portfolio, take them through the Steering and Governance process for approval and alignment

Work with the other members of the BPM COE to develop and align on the methodology to be used for Process mining continually working to improve WoW for PM.

Assisting the Process Mining COE Manager to build the pipeline of opportunities and projects, engaging with stakeholders and Product owner on ongoing projects.

Key Challenges:

The role requires stakeholder management, excellent engagement and communication skills.

As the scope is cross Group and cross process, the role demands the ability to quickly grasp a varied scope and work within a deliver within a pressured agile environment

Maintaining expertise within the process mining tool

Translating multiple and complex requirements from stakeholders into project scope, and user cases, then into data models that represent the internal customers desired outputs, balancing usability and required information to deliver insights

Essential Education:

Degree qualified or equivalent qualification

Essential experience and job requirements:

Experience of delivering projects with a process improvement element

Experience working across cross functional teams, managing stakeholders and expected outcomes of projects

Working knowledge of process mining

Sound knowledge and experience of process mining toolsets, preferably Celonis is desirable

Working knowledge of Aris and as is to be process design

Understanding of 1 or more (S2P, RTR, O2C etc...) process areas is desirable

Strong interpersonal relationship building skills

Good planning and organising skills to manage demand against constraints.

Ability to understand customer requirements and interpret these into data models, KPi’s & metrics

Ability to assist stakeholders understand value of process mining

Excellent communication skills including ability to influence team, and internal customers to achieve goals & objectives



The Business Process Management and Process Mining Centre of Expertise is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a Shared Service providing Business Process Management and Process Mining capability across the Group. The BPM & Process Mining CoE manages the Aris Process mapping & process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support processes across GBS and group to provide visibility of our executed processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.

The BPM & Process Mining Lead will be responsible for the delivery of a portfolio of projects from scoping through discovery to insights, and value realization. The role will be responsible for the delivery of insights and actions handed off to a range of stakeholders for delivery, a key element of the role is to be the link between the process discovery and the insights enabling a change management programme to be delivered off the back of the work carried out through BPM & mining . The role will work within an agile based project environment for process mining projects large and small through initial discovery and continuous improvement, BAU type environment. The process scope for each project will cut across any process, however will primarily be supporting S2P, O2C or R2R initially in Pune GBS. Good project management, and stakeholder management skills will be key to this role including a good grasp of process improvement technics.



The role will also assist the Head of the BPM COE with setting the strategic roadmap, building up a pipeline of projects and engaging with stakeholders and Product owners on on-going project delivery and benefits tracking.

This is an exciting new space for BP and GBS specifically and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to develop the capability within the group and support the growth of the team.



