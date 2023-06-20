Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Business Process Management and Process Mining Centre of Expertise is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a Shared Service providing Business Process Management and Process Mining capability across the Group. The BPM & Process Mining CoE manages the Aris Process mapping & process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support processes across GBS and group to provide visibility of our executed processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The BPM & Process Mining Lead will be responsible for the delivery of a portfolio of projects from scoping through discovery to insights, and value realization.

The role will be responsible for the delivery of insights and actions handed off to a range of stakeholders for delivery, a key element of the role is to be the link between the process discovery and the insights enabling a change management programme to be delivered off the back of the work carried out through BPM & mining .

The role will work within an agile based project environment for process mining projects large and small through initial discovery and continuous improvement, BAU type environment.

The process scope for each project will cut across any process, however will primarily be supporting S2P, O2C or R2R initially in Pune GBS. Good project management, and stakeholder management skills will be key to this role including a good grasp of process improvement technics.

The role will also assist the Head of the BPM COE with setting the strategic roadmap, building up a pipeline of projects and engaging with stakeholders and Product owners on on-going project delivery and benefits tracking.

This is an exciting new space for BP and GBS specifically and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to develop the capability within the group and support the growth of the team.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

