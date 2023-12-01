Process & Process Safety Discipline Lead - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:The role is responsible for day-to-day direction and prioritisation of process and process safety engineering support to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations, including discipline leadership of bpTSI process and process safety engineers supporting central and regional P&PS activities. Additionally, this role leads by defining and maintaining a prioritized backlog of discipline work, in support of short, medium and long-term objectives.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

People and Business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours

Lead a team for excellence in discipline engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and coaching

Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance

Plan, resource, and enhance discipline engineering in collaboration.

Apply discipline expertise to address technical challenges across regions and programs.

Foster stakeholder alignment for program and service delivery to enhance operational performance

Create a confident, psychologically safe, and inclusive working environment in line with bp’s “Who we Are” framework

Promote One Team collaboration with other disciplines for operational efficiency

Provide technical leadership to existing and new suppliers to meet business needs

Discipline Related:

Day to day direction and prioritization of process and process safety engineering support

Discipline leadership of TSI process and process safety engineers for bpS programmes and technical services work, and region deployed engineers

Enforce technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members and drive continuous improvement in quality

Maintain the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline working closely with relevant discipline leads to ensure a coordinated approach. Ensure compliance to agreed standards/processes, developing deviations where required

Participate in regional communities of practice to capture and share lessons. Review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region

Record relevant findings in shared learning systems and with the wider global P&PS community

Support collection and analysis of transition metrics for the discipline and adjust as needed

Support the discipline’s comprehensive change plan, address potential roadblocks or challenges to the transition and align with the other workstream DLs

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Chemical Engineering degree to the equivalent of Bachelor level or higher

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience: 10+ Years

Total years of experience: 10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong grasp of process engineering and process safety principles

Proven leadership and stakeholder management skills

Outstanding interpersonal abilities for effective communication at all levels

Capable of building robust relationships in a global context

Confidence and expertise in engaging and influencing senior leadership on technical matters

Consistent achievement under pressure

Fluent in written and spoken English

Proficient in relevant industry standards with practical application

Delivery focused and skilled in project management

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience in collaborating with remote teams for effective delivery

Demonstrated success in risk management and contractor performance

History of engaging, influencing, and leading cross-functional teams for centralized engineering improvements

Pragmatic decision-maker committed to delivering engineering value

Self-motivated, results-oriented, and adaptable to minimal direction

You will work with

All operating Production and Refining assets

Central P&PS Discipline Leads and Teams

Travel requirements : <10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.