Process & Process Safety Discipline Lead - TSI

Job summary
Entity:
Production & Operations
Job Family Group:
Engineering Group
Job Description:
The role is responsible for day-to-day direction and prioritisation of process and process safety engineering support to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations, including subject area leadership of bpTSI process and process safety engineers supporting central and regional P&PS activities. Additionally, this role leads by defining and maintaining a prioritized backlog of subject area work, in support of short, medium and long-term objectives.
People and Business related:
- Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours
- Lead a team for excellence in subject area engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and coaching
- Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance
- Consistent track record of assembling a team of Process and Process Safety Engineers through recruiting, interviewing and onboarding
- Plan, resource, and enhance subject area engineering in collaboration with subject area networks and internal customers serviced by bpTSI
- Deploy subject area expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and bp Solutions programs
- Create and build collaborator alignment for delivery of subject area programs and services to improve operational performance as measured through safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability performance
- Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who We Are” framework
- Ensure the subject area works as One Team with other subject areas to maximise value and to ensure operational efficiency
- Provide technical leadership to existing led suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs
Discipline Related:
- Day to day direction and prioritization of process and process safety engineering support
- Discipline leadership of TSI process and process safety engineers for bpS programs and technical services work, and region deployed engineers
- Enforce technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members and drive continuous improvement in quality
- Maintain the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline working closely with relevant discipline leads to ensure a coordinated approach. Ensure compliance to agreed standards/processes, developing deviations where required
- Participate in regional communities of practice to bring together and share lessons. Review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region
- Record relevant findings in shared learning systems and with the wider global P&PS community
- Support collection and analysis of transition metrics for the discipline and adjust as needed .
Must have educational qualifications:
- Chemical Engineering degree to the equivalent of Bachelor level or higher
Preferred education/certifications:
- Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer
Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 Years
Total years of experience: 10 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
- Technical understanding of process engineering and process safety principles
- Demonstrated people leadership and stakeholder management experience
- Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office
- Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community
- Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters
- Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure
- Fluent in written and oral English communication
- Conversant with relevant industry standards with a proven ability in practical application
- Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project management skills
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
- Experience of working with remote teams with a collaborative approach to delivery
- A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management
- Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams to deliver engineering improvements centrally
- Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered
- Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction
You will work with
- All operating Production and Refining assets
- Central P&PS Discipline Leads and Teams
% travel requirements
<10%
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
