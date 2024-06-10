Process & Process Safety Discipline Lead - TSI

The role is responsible for day-to-day direction and prioritisation of process and process safety engineering support to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations, including subject area leadership of bpTSI process and process safety engineers supporting central and regional P&PS activities. Additionally, this role leads by defining and maintaining a prioritized backlog of subject area work, in support of short, medium and long-term objectives.

People and Business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours

Lead a team for excellence in subject area engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and coaching

Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance

Consistent track record of assembling a team of Process and Process Safety Engineers through recruiting, interviewing and onboarding

Plan, resource, and enhance subject area engineering in collaboration with subject area networks and internal customers serviced by bpTSI

Deploy subject area expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and bp Solutions programs

Create and build collaborator alignment for delivery of subject area programs and services to improve operational performance as measured through safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability performance

Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who We Are” framework

Ensure the subject area works as One Team with other subject areas to maximise value and to ensure operational efficiency

Provide technical leadership to existing led suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs

Discipline Related:

Day to day direction and prioritization of process and process safety engineering support

Discipline leadership of TSI process and process safety engineers for bpS programs and technical services work, and region deployed engineers

Enforce technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members and drive continuous improvement in quality

Maintain the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline working closely with relevant discipline leads to ensure a coordinated approach. Ensure compliance to agreed standards/processes, developing deviations where required

Participate in regional communities of practice to bring together and share lessons. Review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region

Record relevant findings in shared learning systems and with the wider global P&PS community

Support collection and analysis of transition metrics for the discipline and adjust as needed .

Must have educational qualifications:

Chemical Engineering degree to the equivalent of Bachelor level or higher

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 Years

Total years of experience: 10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Technical understanding of process engineering and process safety principles

Demonstrated people leadership and stakeholder management experience

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

Fluent in written and oral English communication

Conversant with relevant industry standards with a proven ability in practical application

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project management skills

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working with remote teams with a collaborative approach to delivery

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction

You will work with

All operating Production and Refining assets

Central P&PS Discipline Leads and Teams

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

% travel requirements

<10%