Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Our mission on West Nile Delta asset is to provide energy to Egypt through safe, reliable and efficient operations. This operation consists of three fields, Taurus Libra, Giza Fayoum and our prestigious Raven facility that came online in 2021. You will provide deep Process and Process Safety engineering expertise in support of the asset. You will be accountable for responding to day-to-day operational issues and at the same time working on longer term challenges in delivery of our mission.

Join our Team in the Cairo office and advance your career as Process & Process Safety Engineer!

In this role You will:

Be a key player in the squad focused on either initial triage of plant process issues, production optimization and surveillance or longer-term plant reliability and process safety issues.

Move around squads and support in the areas that are highest priority in helping WND achieve our mission.

Provide pragmatic engineering solutions to the challenges that arise on the asset

Focus on optimizing production and improving plant reliability and efficiency to achieve the best business outcomes

Analyze plant operating data to identify practical insights for process improvements, optimization, and capture opportunities.

Support Management of Change for facilities modifications including development of scope and completion of engineering deliverables

Lead Management of Change including coordinating with other fields and operations, conducting risk reviews when appropriate, and updating documentation

Perform root cause analysis investigations for equipment failures or process vulnerabilities and excursions.

Lead and participate in process incidents investigations as well as in Risk Assessments using different PHA methodologies such as What If, Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP), Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), SIL Assessments, FTA, ETA, and Bow-tie Analysis.

Manage process safety risks and protection barriers in order to maintain safe and compliant operations.

Review area related documents and deliverables.

Identify and characterize hazards inherent in facility design and operations independently or through a team of multi-disciplinary engineers.

Conduct and participate

Conduct consequence analysis for dispersion modeling (flammable hydrocarbons, toxic releases), radiation modeling, blast modeling, using industry software (PHAST, FLACS, Flaresim, etc.)

Provide process safety support for greenfield/ brownfield projects including design and assessment of facility layouts, survival systems, escape, evacuation, and rescue philosophies, fire and gas detection and alarm systems, active and passive fire protection systems, etc.

Provide support on plant decommissioning, shutdown and turnaround activities, planning and execution phases.

Develop and modify process simulation models using standard process modelling software such as Aspen HYSYS, Aspen Flare Analyzer, Aspen EDR, HTRI, etc.

Perform sizing and selection of process equipment, process piping sizing and hydraulics, depressurization and blowdown calculations.

Conduct relief and flare systems hydraulics, low temperature analysis, process safety assessments, sizing and selection of pressure relieve device.

Provide technical expertise in wells operations and control, flow assurance, MEG regeneration and reclamation, Hydrate and WAX management.

Support different subject areas in conducting SORA, ORA, SCE identification and deferrals.

Support and assess ongoing carbon reduction initiatives.

Provide coaching and mentoring

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Relevant bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petroleum Engineering

5-10 years’ experience in the oil & gas industry as a Process & Process Safety Engineer

Process and Process Safety Engineering background with confirmed hands-on experience in design and operations of oil and gas facilities

Strong organizational, planning/coordination, interface, and technical judgment skills

Strong interpersonal skills and written/verbal communication skills in English

Safety culture as a core value

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.