Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Our mission on West Nile Delta asset is to provide energy to Egypt through safe, reliable and efficient operations. This operation consists of three fields, Taurus Libra, Giza Fayoum and our prestigious Raven facility that came online in 2021. You will provide deep Process and Process Safety engineering expertise in support of the asset. You will be accountable for responding to day-to-day operational issues and at the same time working on longer term challenges in delivery of our mission.
Join our Team in the Cairo office and advance your career as Process & Process Safety Engineer!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
