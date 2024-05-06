This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Are you a top-tier Process Engineer committed to drive the delivery of the safe, reliable and efficient operation to sites?

We are looking for the Process & Process Safety Engineering Discipline Lead to manage our Process Engineering team based in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this role we expect you to lead Process & Process Safety engineering services through provision of technical expertise to operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the subject area and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

You will also have a great opportunity to ensure day-to-day prioritization of the related engineering support to compliant operations, including field leadership of process engineers in the facility support squads.

The role will report to AGT Engineering Discipline Manager.

About the role:

People and Business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors.

Manage and coach a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including Growth mindset, self-awareness & integrity.

Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance.

Plan, resource, assess and improve discipline engineering excellence in collaboration with regional and global discipline networks.

Deploy subject area expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across facilities within production unit and region.

Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who we Are” framework.

Discipline Related:

Manage leadership of process and process safety engineers.

Hold line accountability for relevant team staff, act in development of competences of team members and support team health.

Enforce technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members, drive continuous improvement in quality and consistency of engineering practices across the region.

Lead the Region’s HAZOP and LOPA revalidation programs and implementation of discipline barrier health assessments.

Deliver and maintains the regional QRA and MAR revalidation.

Report performance using the agreed leading and lagging critical metrics for the subject area, and report these as required through the area performance meetings.

Skills and competencies to be successful:

Chemical Engineering degree to the equivalent of Bachelor level or higher degree

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Extensive level of validated experience in the related field

Advanced technical understanding of process engineering and process safety principles

People leadership and stakeholder management skills

Proficiency in English and Azerbaijani languages

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

