Process Safety Advisor (Compliance)

Job summary

As a member of bp's central HSE&C Process Safety team this role is responsible for developing and supporting the implementation of bp's PS strategy across the breadth of bp's global business entities. This includes shaping how PS will be managed in the future low-carbon and renewable energy businesses.

This role has a specific emphasis on understanding and managing the interface between conformance with bp's internal PS practices, and compliance with external requirements mandated by regulatory agencies (particularly OSHA and the EPA in the United States).

A key component of this role is to provide support to the operating assets, both in the form of providing advice for the consistent application of PS metrics, as well as being an integrator to ensure that initiatives across the group maintain alignment with each other as well as the central PS strategy.

Additionally, this role has responsibility for acting as a liaison for bp to external regulators and industry committees (such as API) on various topics related to best practices in process safety.

Key Accountabilities:

As the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Loss of Primary Containment (LOPC) classification:

Provide leadership and guidance for consistent reporting of LOPC incidents

Represent bp at the API Advancing Process Safety (APS) industry committee to benchmark our major PS incidents with our peers in industry

Participate as a member of the committee to develop the next revision to the API RP 754 practice

Own and maintain bp's internal guidance for LOPC reporting.

Process Safety Compliance:

Represent bp at the API Refining Process Safety Group to provide oversight of the API practices related to PS, and feedback to federal regulators on pending regulatory rule-making activities.

Provide internal leadership and guidance on the US OSHA PS Management (PSM) and EPA Risk Management Program (RMP) regulations

Provide impact assessments to affected businesses of pending revisions to key PS regulations.

Direct business operations support:

Support the development and implementation of internal bp initiatives to improve PS performance

Respond to queries for clarification on PS metrics

Support investigations of major PS incidents as needed

Provide coaching and mentoring PS practitioners throughout the business.

Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical, Mechanical or relevant technical discipline.

Minimum of 7 years of experience in a similar role.

Essential Capabilities:

Knowledge of industry practices related to PS and their use

Knowledge of industry regulations related to PS (such as OSHA's PSM and the EPA's RMP regulations)

Ability to collaborate and deliver as a member of a team

Ability to influence others without formal authority

Ability to develop pragmatic and compliant solutions to sophisticated problems

Ability to build enduring capability by coaching and mentoring.

Desirable Capabilities:

Specialist knowledge in the development or application of PS practices

Licensed Professional Engineer or willingness to pursue this recognition (or equivalent)

Practical experience working at an operational site with an understanding of how functional decisions impact the frontline

Knowledge of PS concerns across the breadth of industry (downstream, upstream, retail/marketing, and the new low-carbon fields ie: biofuels and hydrogen businesses).

How much do we pay (Base)? $126,000 - $234,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

