Process Safety Advisor (Compliance)

As a member of bp's central HSE&C Process Safety team this role is responsible for developing and supporting the implementation of bp's PS strategy across the breadth of bp's global business entities. This includes shaping how PS will be managed in the future low-carbon and renewable energy businesses.
This role has a specific emphasis on understanding and managing the interface between conformance with bp's internal PS practices, and compliance with external requirements mandated by regulatory agencies (particularly OSHA and the EPA in the United States).
A key component of this role is to provide support to the operating assets, both in the form of providing advice for the consistent application of PS metrics, as well as being an integrator to ensure that initiatives across the group maintain alignment with each other as well as the central PS strategy.
Additionally, this role has responsibility for acting as a liaison for bp to external regulators and industry committees (such as API) on various topics related to best practices in process safety.
How much do we pay (Base)? $126,000 - $234,000
Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
