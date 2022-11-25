Process Safety Coordinator

Job summary

We are looking for Process Safety Advisor to join our Production & Operations team to be based in Istanbul, Turkey.



You will have an exciting opportunity to become the resource providing connectivity for each site in compliance with bp process safety policies and processes.



In this role, you will be responsible for providing Process Safety engineering support to projects and operations, proactively interacting with internal and external stakeholders to apply basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Identify, assess and manage Process Safety related risks for operations and projects activities at terminals

• Ensure bp’s Safety & Operational Risk requirements and expectations are met by terminal operations

• Ensure compliance to process safety, industrial and local procedures and practices for bp operated Fuel and LPG terminals

• Participate in project development and execution processes as process safety tag

• Support 3rd party terminal audits on technical and engineering aspects

• Maintain development of risk mitigating actions and related investment plans

• Coordinate and monitor all project deliverables to ensure they meet the requirements of bp Process Safety Requirements

• Provide process safety support to Crisis & Continuity Management team to ensure the proper risk scenarios are included in Response Plans and drills.

• Monitor and ensure excursions outside of safe operating envelopes and unexpected failures of equipment are documented, investigated, and corrective actions implemented to prevent future occurrence.

• Perform process safety related self-verifications at supply locations and support terminals for process safety related self-verifications

• Lead terminal continuous improvement projects and logistics contractor management system





About you:



You will have a university degree in Bachelor’s degree in engineering.



It would be essential that you have:



• Solid experience in process safety and operational risk assessment analysis (i.e. HAZOP - Hazard and Operability, LOPA - Layer of Protection Analysis) preferably in operational sites

• Knowledge of terminal operations (Storage and Handling operations)

• Good communication and team playing skills

• Advanced level of Turkish and English languages’ knowledge



