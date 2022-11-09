Job summary

The Process Safety Engineer provides support to the Cherry Point Refinery to help manage and reduce process safety risk and help ensure ongoing compliance with applicable regulations.

This position provides process safety engineering support through interfaces with much of the Refinery including Operations, HSE, Engineering, Projects and bp Solutions. The Process Safety Engineer will be actively involved in Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) and Management of Change (MOC) activities to ensure risks are appropriately characterized and acceptable mitigations are identified and maintained. The role requires a functional understanding of process safety standards and guidance from internal BP requirements, industry standards and state and federal laws.

The Process Safety Engineers work alongside a team of other Engineers to support the site asset teams in maintaining safe, reliable and compliant operations and delivery of commercial performance targets.

Process Safety Engineers are assigned to support a specific operating areas of the Refinery. The assigned Process Safety Engineer is the main point of contact for other members of the the area asset team with respect to activities that relate to process safety engineering and program delivery for the area. This role typically includes application of skills, knowledge and experience to develop and deliver actions plans to manage emerging risks and actions identified as part of risk assessment processes eg. PHA revalidation.

Process safety engineering accountabilities are distributed throughout the Process Safety Engineering team, however, the Process Safety Engineers are key roles for managing the main process safety related programs and processes that support the businesses objective eg, HAZOP, LOPA, MOC, Flare, Relief, Facility Siting and MAR. Assignments to individual Process Safety Engineers is based on capability and business need.

Accountabilities listed below are examples of specific accountabilities that may be assigned to the Process Safety Engineer. Actual assignments will be specified during onboarding and may change as required by business needs and area priorities.

The Process Safety Engineer role provides exposure to asset and site leadership and excellent opportunity for development of technical and leadership competencies. The role would suit any engineer looking to develop their career as either a technical subject matter expert or in operational leadership roles.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop, Own and Manage the Cherry Point MOC Process and associated tool – KMS. Manage contract KMS Administrator priorities and delivery.

Support Operations with management of the Cherry Point Safe Operating and Design Limit (SOL/SDL) program.

Lead assigned Process Hazard Analysis reviews (HAZOP, What-if, checklist reviews) for small projects and site modifications. Support PHA Revalidation program delivery

Support Incident Investigation for process safety related events, lead investigation teams as appropriate and as assigned.

Develop, own and manage self-verification (SV) program for process safety engineering activities. Manage contract admin support assigned to delivery of process safety metrics and internal audits.

Point of contact for facility siting, consequence modelling and major accident risk (MAR) requests.

Support HAZOP action Owners with developing and delivering action closure plans. Utilize engineering skills, knowledge and experience to recommend and select options to reduce risk.

Act as point of contact for bp Solutions with respect to assigned activities

Participate in bp Process Safety networks.

Essential Education:

Bachelor of Science in Engineering.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years plant technical, operations, or maintenance experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Ability to function comfortably and effectively in the roles of individual contributor, team player, project leader or facilitator.

A strong focus on action, a commitment to performance delivery, and an eye for accuracy and detail.

Desired Qualifications:

PHA Facilitation experience using PHA Pro or other PHA software.

Practical experience and understanding of MOC principles for projects and processes.

Familiarity with Hierarchy of Controls and Safety Protection Analysis such as LOPA

Familiarity with Oil Refining or other areas of hydrocarbon processing industry

TWIC card is required for the role

The Process Safety Engineer provides support to the Cherry Point Refinery to help manage and reduce process safety risk and help ensure ongoing compliance with applicable regulations.

This position provides process safety engineering support through interfaces with much of the Refinery including Operations, HSE, Engineering, Projects and bp Solutions. The Process Safety Engineer will be actively involved in Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) and Management of Change (MOC) activities to ensure risks are appropriately characterized and acceptable mitigations are identified and maintained. The role requires a functional understanding of process safety standards and guidance from internal BP requirements, industry standards and state and federal laws.

The Process Safety Engineers work alongside a team of other Engineers to support the site asset teams in maintaining safe, reliable and compliant operations and delivery of commercial performance targets.

Process Safety Engineers are assigned to support a specific operating areas of the Refinery. The assigned Process Safety Engineer is the main point of contact for other members of the the area asset team with respect to activities that relate to process safety engineering and program delivery for the area. This role typically includes application of skills, knowledge and experience to develop and deliver actions plans to manage emerging risks and actions identified as part of risk assessment processes eg. PHA revalidation.

Process safety engineering accountabilities are distributed throughout the Process Safety Engineering team, however, the Process Safety Engineers are key roles for managing the main process safety related programs and processes that support the businesses objective eg, HAZOP, LOPA, MOC, Flare, Relief, Facility Siting and MAR. Assignments to individual Process Safety Engineers is based on capability and business need.

Accountabilities listed below are examples of specific accountabilities that may be assigned to the Process Safety Engineer. Actual assignments will be specified during onboarding and may change as required by business needs and area priorities.

The Process Safety Engineer role provides exposure to asset and site leadership and excellent opportunity for development of technical and leadership competencies. The role would suit any engineer looking to develop their career as either a technical subject matter expert or in operational leadership roles.