The Process Safety Engineer provides support to the Cherry Point Refinery to help manage and reduce process safety risk and help ensure ongoing compliance with applicable regulations.
This position provides process safety engineering support through interfaces with much of the Refinery including Operations, HSE, Engineering, Projects and bp Solutions. The Process Safety Engineer will be actively involved in Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) and Management of Change (MOC) activities to ensure risks are appropriately characterized and acceptable mitigations are identified and maintained. The role requires a functional understanding of process safety standards and guidance from internal BP requirements, industry standards and state and federal laws.
The Process Safety Engineers work alongside a team of other Engineers to support the site asset teams in maintaining safe, reliable and compliant operations and delivery of commercial performance targets.
Process Safety Engineers are assigned to support a specific operating areas of the Refinery. The assigned Process Safety Engineer is the main point of contact for other members of the the area asset team with respect to activities that relate to process safety engineering and program delivery for the area. This role typically includes application of skills, knowledge and experience to develop and deliver actions plans to manage emerging risks and actions identified as part of risk assessment processes eg. PHA revalidation.
Process safety engineering accountabilities are distributed throughout the Process Safety Engineering team, however, the Process Safety Engineers are key roles for managing the main process safety related programs and processes that support the businesses objective eg, HAZOP, LOPA, MOC, Flare, Relief, Facility Siting and MAR. Assignments to individual Process Safety Engineers is based on capability and business need.
Accountabilities listed below are examples of specific accountabilities that may be assigned to the Process Safety Engineer. Actual assignments will be specified during onboarding and may change as required by business needs and area priorities.
The Process Safety Engineer role provides exposure to asset and site leadership and excellent opportunity for development of technical and leadership competencies. The role would suit any engineer looking to develop their career as either a technical subject matter expert or in operational leadership roles.
