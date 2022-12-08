Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join our team to run the Safe Design and Operating Limits (SOL/SDL) program in production & refining?

We are hiring Process Safety Engineer!

The successful candidate will join the bp Solutions Process Safety Engineering team and provide central support to operating assets in production, refining, terminals and pipelines in bps Production & Operations (P&O) business.

The key area of responsibility for the team include: major accident risk (MAR), consequence modelling, occupied portable buildings (OPBs), SOL/SDL, exclusion zones, process safety self-verification (OMS 3.3), barriers, bulk storage and road loading for highly flammable liquids.

bp solutions is a team supporting bps production and operations assets around the globe. The incumbent will therefore get exposed to all of our operating business in P&O.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.



What you will be doing!

Own requirements practices and run SOL/SDL program in production & refining

Business owner for Excursion Management tools (OES in production and EM Tool in refining)

Work with digital, refining and production to roll out and support central tools

Support digital with enhancement requests

Report on metrics and provide insights on performance to production and refining leadership on quarterly basis

Subject Matter Expert for SOL/SDL providing support to production and refining

Run the refining SOL/SDL monthly forum

Support training efforts (Design and Operating Limits course)

Support the bp solutions Integrated Engineering Services Delivery unit

Deliver process safety engineering flow to work (F2W) requests from production and refining

About you:

University degree in Engineering

In this role, we have the following requirements:

5 years of experience in oil and gas industry (e.g. upstream/production, refining or terminals and pipelines

Proven delivery track record of owning, supporting, and delivering digital tools and solutions

A passion for process safety and for driving improvement in process safety performance

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Would you like to join our team to run the Safe Design and Operating Limits (SOL/SDL) program in production & refining?

We are hiring Process Safety Engineer!

The successful candidate will join the bp Solutions Process Safety Engineering team and provide central support to operating assets in production, refining, terminals and pipelines in bps Production & Operations (P&O) business.

The key area of responsibility for the team include: major accident risk (MAR), consequence modelling, occupied portable buildings (OPBs), SOL/SDL, exclusion zones, process safety self-verification (OMS 3.3), barriers, bulk storage and road loading for highly flammable liquids.

bp solutions is a team supporting bps production and operations assets around the globe. The incumbent will therefore get exposed to all of our operating business in P&O.

This is international location independent role and open for applications for the citizens of Azerbaijan and United Kingdom