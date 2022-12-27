Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing Process Safety engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

The Process safety & Risk team, which is part of the Health Safety Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) organisation, deals with all aspects of process safety at the bp Rotterdam Refinery. The team is looking for a Process Safety engineer of one of the three assets at the refinery. The process safety & risk team delivers support to all relevant departments on the refinery not only on process safety and risk related work but also on management systems, management of change, learning of incidents.



Process Safety engineer



Main responsibilities & accountabilities:

The Process Safety Engineer provides support to the Refinery to help manage and reduce process safety risk and help ensure ongoing compliance with applicable regulations.

This position provides process safety engineering support through interfaces with much of the Refinery including Operations, HSE, Engineering, Projects and bp Solutions

The Process Safety Engineer will be actively involved or leading Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) and Management of Change (MOC) activities to ensure risks are appropriately characterized and acceptable mitigations are identified and maintained.

The Process Safety Engineers work alongside a team of other Engineers to support the site asset teams in maintaining safe, reliable, and compliant operations and delivery of commercial performance targets.

The assigned Process Safety Engineer is the main point of contact for other members of the area asset team with respect to activities that relate to process safety engineering and program delivery for the area.

This role typically includes application of skills, knowledge, and experience to develop and deliver actions plans to manage emerging risks and actions identified as part of risk assessment processes eg, HAZOP, LOPA, MOC, Flare, Relief, Facility Siting and MAR.

Assignments to individual Process Safety Engineers is based on capability and business need

Develop, Own and Manage MOC Process and associated tool.

Support Operations with management of the Safe Operating and Design Limit (SOL/SDL) program.

Support PHA Revalidation program delivery or leading these studies. Support HAZOP action Owners with developing and delivering action closure plans.

Support Incident Investigation for process safety related events, lead investigation teams as appropriate and as assigned.

Develop, own and manage self-verification / audit (SV) program for process safety engineering activities.

Point of contact for facility siting, consequence modelling (Phast /Safeti-NL) and major accident risk (MAR) requests. Utilize engineering skills, knowledge, and experience to recommend and select options to reduce risk.

The Process Safety Engineer role provides exposure to asset and site leadership and excellent opportunity for development of technical and leadership competencies. The role would suit any engineer looking to develop their career as either a technical subject matter expert or in operational leadership roles.

Applicants must have