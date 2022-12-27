Grade IResponsible for providing Process Safety engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
The Process safety & Risk team, which is part of the Health Safety Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) organisation, deals with all aspects of process safety at the bp Rotterdam Refinery. The team is looking for a Process Safety engineer of one of the three assets at the refinery. The process safety & risk team delivers support to all relevant departments on the refinery not only on process safety and risk related work but also on management systems, management of change, learning of incidents.
Process Safety engineer
Main responsibilities & accountabilities: