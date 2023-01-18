Job summary

.

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.



The Senior Process Safety Engineer will be responsible for Process Safety engineering activity on the Project in support of an Inherently Safe Design (ISD) which is compliant with BP standards.



The positon will provide technical guidance and assurance to the Project team and Engineering Manager, ensuring safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, BP and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice.



Working with Contractors during design phases of the Project, providing BP technical integrity assurance in the delivery of the Process Safety scope of work, as well as input to the overall project and engineering decisions.



The incumbent will be responsible for the planning of any future stages of the work for the Process Safety discipline, ensuring compliance with relevant ETPs and Common Process.



Maintains a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of the facility.



The position will be key in ensuring the development of project standards and requirements to underpin delivery of future hydrogen projects.



Key Accountabilities:

Manage the delivery of Process Safety Deliverables for the Project.

Provide guidance to project Teams on the application of Inherently Safer Design and specific safety features developed during the project phases.

Consult with Project team, Technical Authorities & Functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.

Develop and implement the design hazard management plan.

Engage and manage Innovation and Engineering support and third-party consultants as necessary to support assurance and design.

Maintaining knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process systems and process safety for Hydrogen. Ensure deviations from the approved standards, project specifications and processes are identified, justified and deviations processed in accordance with appropriate procedures.

Assure compliance to project stage appropriate Process Safety Engineering Technical Practices.

Prescribes appropriate BP approved design methods and procedures where necessary (e.g. HAZID, HAZOP, ISD, Layer of Protection Analysis) and assists the Contractor in application.

Chartered or Professional Engineer status.

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing engineering contractor performance.

Experience in design safety in front end engineering design and detailed design.

Knowledge of stage gated project processes.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Major Accident Hazard analysis and assessment experience, including the interpretation of results for use by design teams

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp project leadership.

Degree in Engineering disciplineBP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.