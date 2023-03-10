Job summary

About the role:

The HAZOP/LOPA team operates a dual-delivery model - each team member performs two roles. For each individual study, a member from the bpSolutions team acts as the Single Point of Responsibility (SPR) for the study. In this role, they will support Preparation, Participation, and Post-Work for each study. Second, each member of the team is a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for an operating site. Each of bp's operating sites is serviced by a member of the bpSolutions HAZOP/LOPA team - they act as a first point of call for questions and needs both to and from the refinery or region. Current team members have the opportunity to work across multiple operating sites within bp’s P&O organization (including both Production and Refining). This role will embed shared knowledge and learnings to standardize bp’s approach to hazard analysis. The successful candidate will be expected to work across multiple sites/systems/cultures and timezones.

Your responsibilities:

Support preparation of PSI, MOCs, previous incidents, IPLs, action item closure; ToR, node P&IDs, scheduling, previous study review

Participating in HAZOP/LOPA sessions as a Process Safety Engineer/Scribe

Socalizing and finalizing recommendations, QA/QC of the study, report issuance

1st point of contact for refinery/region for HAZOP/LOPA and wider Process Safety questions

Managing bpSolutions schedule to align with site needs

Through relationships to be able to:

Identify resources for HAZOP study Navigate document/incident record system Assist in small Process Safety Scope Network with other bpSolutions team members as necessary Help sites navigate wider bpSolutions network (Engineering) Share incidents from the site that are applicable to HAZOP/LOPA studies

What you will need to be successful:

Degree in engineering (or equivalent industry experience)

Experience in Technical Support engineering and Process Engineering roles OR equivalent experience and skill development in a different role.

Being an approved HAZOP/LOPA facilitator is a benefit.

Able to communicate passionately about Process Safety and impact the culture is a very positive way.

Able to communicate and network well at all levels of the organization, including Senior Leadership, the Central Team, and the front line.

Ability to navigate bp's internal engineering practices system will be a great asset.

A proven track record of managing complex scopes and a desire to broaden their exposure to bp's operations.

Ability to speak multiple languages (English, German, Dutch, Spanish) is preferred.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

