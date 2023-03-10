Process Safety Engineer

The HAZOP/LOPA team operates a dual-delivery model - each team member performs two roles. For each individual study, a member from the bpSolutions team acts as the Single Point of Responsibility (SPR) for the study. In this role, they will support Preparation, Participation, and Post-Work for each study. Second, each member of the team is a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for an operating site. Each of bp's operating sites is serviced by a member of the bpSolutions HAZOP/LOPA team - they act as a first point of call for questions and needs both to and from the refinery or region. Current team members have the opportunity to work across multiple operating sites within bp’s P&O organization (including both Production and Refining). This role will embed shared knowledge and learnings to standardize bp’s approach to hazard analysis. The successful candidate will be expected to work across multiple sites/systems/cultures and timezones.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!