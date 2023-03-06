Process Safety Engineer

Job summary

Innovation and Engineering (I&E) Engineering has a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers covering key Refining and Production (Upstream) fields. I&E Engineering is vital in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects in and growth areas of hydrogen, CCUS together with oil and gas.

The Process & Process Safety (P&PS) team within I&E Engineering supports operations, projects, process tools development, engineering technical practices and training to build capability and reduce risks. This role is in the Process Safety Engineering discipline team which provides process safety engineering expertise to operations and projects including bp’s new growth areas including hydrogen, ammonia, CO2/CCUS.



This role will be in agile cross entity squad(s) and will be involved in various activities such as process safety analysis (Major Accident Risk analysis, facility siting, plot layout optimisation etc.), JIPs and project support for this exciting growth area for bp in hydrogen production, transportation and storage together with oil and gas.

What does the day to day look like?

Provides technical expertise regarding Process Safety engineering deliverables, which may include analysing and handling hazards and dealing with the prevention and control of incidents through continuous risk reduction improvements in order to lead the integrity of operating systems and processes, assuring quality and compliance and raising issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Provide advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business and to non-operated joint ventures.

Leads tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Applies knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other subject areas, teams, subfunctions and contractors to identify safe and the best solutions to problems.

Supervises specific work order planning and maintains a solid understanding of codes, technical practices and laws relevant to Process Safety engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Provides technical advice on issues resulting from Management of Change (MoC), based on an independent assessment of the risks/opportunities afforded by the proposed change.

Be the bp representative on JIPs.

Provides informal mentoring/training graduates and early careers to build engineering quality in the field, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

What do we want to see from you!

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent.

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including production, transport and storage.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts in a manufacturing plant.

Expertise in performing MAR, HAZOP/LOPA studies, consequence modelling and application of ISD concepts.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Interface effectively with multidisciplinary teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other subject areas, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for running the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Ability to multitask and handle workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality as the candidate will be required to work across multiple projects.

Ability to engage the necessary specialist and discipline engineers as and when required to support projects and operations.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.