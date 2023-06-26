Process Safety Engineer - Castellon Refinery

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing Process Safety expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Process Safety & Risk Engineer will be responsible for providing process safety and risk expertise under the direction of the Process Safety & Risk superintendent within Castellon Refinery HSE&C department.

In coordination with other PS&R team members the role will be accountable for Process Safety and Risk activity including process safety engineering on certain projects, hazard identification and analysis and risk reduction and management in accordance with BP, HSE&C and standards and in compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements in support of an Inherently Safer Design (ISD).

Join our team as Senior Process Safety & Risk Engineer Refining

Key Accountabilities:



The Senior Process Safety & Risk Engineer will provide technical support and oversight of process safety questions related to scope development and decision making during different stages of projects within its area, including the use of modeling tools to ensure selection and progression of safe, reliable, compliance, competitive and robust projects.

Lead Process Hazard Analysis for low and medium complexity projects within its area, ensuring a safe management of change to existing units, processes and equipment. Gives input and participate in process safety conception of high complexity projects across the site.

Good understanding of incorporating ISD principles into design by a sound knowledge of the applicable regulatory requirements and BP and site-specific engineering practices

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Participate in relevant Risk, Learning, Process Safety, Hazop / LOPA and other Continuous Improvement Forums or squads with other BP refineries, terminals and pipelines.

Supports preparation and eventually lead key process studies such as HAZOP or LOPA for new projects and revalidation of the existing units

Issue and oversight of different permitting and compliance reports related to Major Accidents to Public Administration/Regulator Offices for new projects or existing units, as well as maintain compliance of Castellon Refinery within BP Major Accident Risk Processes including the updating of existing MARc models.

Interaction with Operations, process engineers, I&E engineers and other key stakeholders in order to provide a clear understanding of process safety related questions within the envelope of existing BP and other practices. Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of roles that sponsor and support progression of process safety improvement opportunities.

Participate as required in self-verification audits and other related initiatives.

Update and issue as required relevant process safety and risk procedures.

Coordinate and follow-up process safety related Strategic Improvement Plan (SIP) activity across the Refinery.

Coordinate, prepare and lead key Risk reduction activities committees. Share relevant process safety and risk KPIs across the organization.

Identify and share learning and best practices according to site learning process. Participate in process safety incidents investigations as required.

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.



What should you bring to this role?



Bachelor degree in Engineering

Minimum 10 years of experience in the oil & gas or refining & petrochemical industry, preferably with demonstrable capability in process safety and/or risk activities.

Strong design engineering basis.

Experience with process safety modeling and result interpretation.

Experience in process engineering and / or operations

Experience as a HAZOP / LOPA leader in projects or revalidation units would be helpful.

Ability to communicate effectively with different levels and roles of the organization in Spanish and English.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.







Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.