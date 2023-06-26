Process Safety Engineer - Castellon Refinery

Responsible for providing Process Safety expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Process Safety & Risk Engineer will be responsible for providing process safety and risk expertise under the direction of the Process Safety & Risk superintendent within Castellon Refinery HSE&C department.
In coordination with other PS&R team members the role will be accountable for Process Safety and Risk activity including process safety engineering on certain projects, hazard identification and analysis and risk reduction and management in accordance with BP, HSE&C and standards and in compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements in support of an Inherently Safer Design (ISD).
Join our team as Senior Process Safety & Risk Engineer Refining
Key Accountabilities:
What should you bring to this role?
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.