Process Safety Engineer - Hydrogen

Key Accountabilities

Provide technical expertise regarding Process Safety engineering deliverables with particular focus on hydrogen, carbon dioxide and ammonia processing, which may include analysing and managing hazards and dealing with the prevention and control of incidents through continuous risk reduction improvements.

Provide support to hydrogen and CCS projects and operations in order to manage the integrity of operating systems and processes, assuring quality and compliance and escalating issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Provide input, advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCUS business including bp operated assets and non-operated joint ventures.

Lead tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up, along with ongoing operations in hydrogen, ammonia and CCS.

Conduct process safety analysis including Major Accident Risk (MAR) analysis, equipment and technology evaluation, facility siting, plot layout optimisation and provide guidance on inherently safer design.

Provide support to traditional oil and gas businesses to allow sharing of best practice.

Apply knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to process safety engineering problems.

Maintain working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to process safety engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Participate in Joint Industry Projects (JIPs) and industry forums.

Drive continuous improvement in processes and network broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

Crucial Experience and Requirements

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent.

A minimum of 8 years engineering experience with a strong bias that the majority has been in process safety within the Petro-Chem, Fertiliser or Industrial Gases industries.

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including production, transport and storage.

Exposure to major projects, plant operations, and process safety concepts in a high hazard industry.

Experience in performing MAR, HAZOP/LOPA studies, and application of ISD concepts.

Consequence modelling in PHAST and ideally additional tools.

Ability to interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Adept at applying sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Experienced in working with and applying and/or developing technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes in projects and/or operations.

Genuine interest in gaining further experience and expertise in process safety engineering across new energy businesses specifically hydrogen and CCS.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality including work across multiple projects.

Ability to engage the necessary specialist and discipline engineers as and when required to support projects and operations.

Desirable Criteria

Masters Degree in Process Safety or Loss Prevention

Experience and knowledge in hydrogen, carbon dioxide and ammonia hazards and mitigations.

Exposure to any of green hydrogen, blue hydrogen, ammonia or new energy vectors production, storage and handling.

Experience in carbon dioxide sub-surface storage and associated facilities.

Industry codes and standards for hydrogen, ammonia and carbon dioxide.

Modelling of hydrogen fires and explosions.

Dispersion modelling of ammonia and carbon dioxide releases.

Experience in agile working methods.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



