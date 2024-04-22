Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is looking for a Process Safety Engineer – Projects. This role supports the projects organization through a wide range of process safety topics and programs. It provides the ability to lead process safety risk management for a wide-range of topics, across multiple process units, while driving programmatic risk reduction for the entire refinery. The role interacts across a multitude of organizational levels, including the site Senior Leadership Team, and with BP Authorities outside the refinery.

The Process Safety Engineer needs to have a strong technical and operational knowledge base in refining to understand process risk and drive technical and management system solutions.

This role is focused on continuous improvement of process safety risk identification, and process safety programs and work processes for the site in a systematic manner; in line with standard methodologies and compliance standards.

Key Accountabilities

Understand and engage in a wide array of technical elements using influence across the plant to clearly and robustly identify risk and risk mitigations to limit risk across multiple process units; driving consistent and continuous risk reduction for the site.

Provide guidance on Process Safety risk assessment and risk management processes, methods, and standards.

Leading process safety risk assessment across the site, coaching others in risk management methodology, and ensuring OSHA PSM compliance.

Supports delivery of Risk Management Process (OMS 3.1) including development and implementation of risk action plans. This includes register new risks / significant changes in risk register & identify risk owner. This also includes supporting the development of Risk Barrier Diagrams and associated Risk Action Plans and Chairing Risk Review Meetings for projects as needed.

Influencing the organization and leading improvements in the site’s process hazard awareness, layers of protections and management processes (i.e. IPL’s, SORA, SOL/SDL), ensuring a consistent and core tie to risk assessment and a strong technical foundation.

Collaborate with external BP (Solutions, I&E, HSE&C PS Advisors, etc.), professional organizations, and regulatory agencies on WBU process safety management standard methodologies and compliance requirements.

Deliver consistency to Process Safety management approaches and assessments plant wide, with other US Sites, and BP standards; driving consistent methodologies.

Maintain and develop systems to evaluate PSM program performance and drive performance improvements based on leading and lagging indicators.

Facilitate/provide guidance on the selection and use of the appropriate risk assessment techniques for hazard analyses of refinery processes and proposed changes.

Provide guidance on reporting and investigating root causes of near misses and process safety incidents

Participate and/or facilitate risk reviews including MOC, HAZOP, LOPA, PSSR, for sophisticated plant changes, issues, and start-ups.

Provide recommendations into development of the process safety capital portfolio for the site.

Drive project development for process safety gap closure program.

Provide design input for process safety related systems to projects organization (RV, SIS, IPLs, and other safety layers).

Provide project oversight for Risk Notification and Endorsement of LOPA and RV gaps.

Requirements

Bachelor’s in Chemical, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering, or similar area.

5+ years of experience in Technical Support Engineering and Process Engineering roles OR equivalent experience and skill development in a similar role.

Deep understanding of refining processes and hazards.

Ability to passionately communicate about Process Safety and impact the ways of working in a very positive way.

Able to communicate and network well at all levels of the organization, including Senior Leadership, the Central Team, and the front line.

Preferred

Professional Engineering (PE) license.

Proven Technical Leadership skills across multiple technologies and in plant wide situations.

Consistent achievement of outstanding results over a range of situations.

Why join us

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive workplace, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazard Assessments, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Oil Refining, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation {+ 13 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.