Job summary

Would you like to join Process & Process Safety Discipline Engineering team supporting the ACG offshore platforms in delivering engineering solutions to operational problems ? We are now looking for the Process Safety Engineer to be based in Baku, Azerbaijan ! ACG Process Safety team is looking for a process safety engineer to support and drive technical development of a broad range of low carbon and net zero projects across all project stages. The role will also support early screening and prioritization of opportunities to enable the selection and progression of safe, reliable, compliance, competitive and robust projects. The technical and leadership aspects of this outstanding position are ideally suited for a candidate seeking to gain experience in operations engineering support and to progress a career on the Engineering or Management career path. The successful candidate will have phenomenal opportunity to work closely with front line support of asset operations along with focusing on the broader regional engineering and operations agenda. The role is open for national applicants only and will report to Process & Process Safety Engineering Discipline Lead.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

Attend Process Hazard Analysis for low and medium complexity projects within its area, ensuring a safe management of change to existing units, processes and equipment. Give input and participate in process safety conception of high complexity projects across the site.

Transform good understanding of incorporating ISD principles into design by a sound knowledge of the applicable regulatory requirements and BP and site-specific engineering practices

Support preparation key process studies such as HAZOP or LOPA for new projects and revalidation of the existing units

Participate as required in self-verification audits and other related initiatives.

Update and issue as required relevant process safety and risk procedures.

Coordinate and follow-up process safety related Strategic Improvement Plan (SIP) activity across the Refinery.

Coordinate, prepare and lead key Risk reduction activities committees. Share relevant process safety and risk KPIs across the organization.

Promote safer design and low carbon solutions and safety leadership to ensure HSE expectations and standards are met

About you:

You will have Bachelor degree in Engineering (with the preference in Chemical field)

Essential experience and skills:

Advanced experience in the energy or refining & petrochemical industry, preferably with demonstrable capability in process safety and/or risk activities

Experience in process engineering and / or operations

Strong design engineering basis

Strong influencing and collaborating skills with the ability to communicate effectively at different levels of organization

Previous use of process modelling & simulation and consequence modelling tools

Proficiency in Azerbaijani and English languages

Desirable criteria:

Experience as a HAZOP / LOPA projects or revalidation units would be helpful



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP), Process and process safety design philosophies, Process Engineering, Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Process Safety, Process safety assurance, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard identification, Process safety metrics, Risk informed decision making



Legal Disclaimer:

