Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp Solutions is seeking to recruit a Process Safety Engineer to support wells as Process safety specialist. This role will be based within commuting distance from a bp office in the US, UK or Europe.The role is to assist the bp Solutions – Process Safety (wells) team, and a primary wells region, in their continuous improvement efforts in process safety design and operations.The role will cover mainly a single wells region, but support for other regions may be required to balance team workload.There will be an element of networking and collaborating in this role with other Process Safety Engineers in bp Solutions Engineering, Innovation and Engineering (I&E), Projects, Production, S&ORA and others.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Provide specialized consultancy in the application of HAZID, HAZOP, LOPA, quantified risk and other process safety techniques, including facilitation of these studies.

Provide specialized consultancy in support to projects and operations on the identification of hazards and risk assessment of fire, explosion and toxic hazards.

Offer mentorship on the application of Process Safety Engineering Technical Practices and wells Process Safety practice and procedures to wells operations and drilling rigs.

In conjunction with the Discipline Lead, review process safety engineering work and deliverables from engineering contractors and consultants.

Support application of BP’s Major Accident Risk (MAR) assessment technique and other risk assessment tools.

Support and facilitate process safety training in one or two key areas such as Process Safety Fundamentals.

Assist the Process Safety Discipline Lead (wells) with updates of relevant Engineering Technical Practices and wells process safety practice, procedures, and guides.

Maintain working knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process safety

Support well regions in implementation of Process Safety Engineering in Wells Practice (100226 - GP 48-10)



Essential Criteria

BS or BEng or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering or other engineering field

A proven understanding, knowledge and application of process and process safety, regulatory requirements, industry codes and standards and recommend practices for process equipment

Experience in conducting or actively participating in HAZOPs/LOPA, FMEA, HAZID, and other assessments.

Experience in performing dispersion calculation studies using PHAST or Cirrus (techniques for fires, explosions, and toxic releases).

Experience in applying Quantitative Risk Assessment.

Understanding of upstream processing operations, Instrumentation and Controls, and Process and Instrument Diagrams (P&IDs).

Excellent communication, listening, and planning skills



Desirable Criteria

Practical experience of upstream oil and gas plant commissioning and operations, particularly drilling and wells operations.

Professional Engineer (US) or Chartered member of Institution of Chemical Engineers (UK) or equivalent.

Experience in leading hazard identification and risk assessment studies.

Process Engineering experience (e.g., flow simulation, relief system design and verification).

Knowledge and experience of the engineering contractor community and contract strategy development.

Experience of technical supervision and quality control of specialist consultancies



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.