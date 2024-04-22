Process Safety Engineer

This role provides the ability to lead process safety risk management for a wide range of topics, across multiple process units, while driving programmatic risk reduction for the entire refinery. The roles interact across a multitude of internal organizational levels, including the site Senior Leadership Team, and with BP authorities outside the refinery.

This role is focused on continuous improvement of process safety risk identification, and process safety programs and work processes for the site in a systematic manner, in line with consistent methodologies and compliance standards.

Key Accountabilities

Understand and engage in a wide array of technical elements using influence across the plant to clearly and robustly identify risk and risk mitigations to limit risk across multiple process units. Driving consistent and continuous risk reduction for the site.

Support the improvement and development of PSM practices and systems across the site so that they are efficient, drive consistent behaviors and systematically control PSM risk and compliance.

Guide Process Safety risk assessments and risk management processes, methods, and standards.

Leading process safety risk assessments across the site and ensuring OSHA PSM compliance.

Supports delivery of Risk Management Process (OMS 3.1) including development and implementation of risk action plans and monitoring/communication of barrier health. This includes Pre-Initiation - pre-screening proposed new risks identified at the asset, registering new risks / significant changes in risk register & identify risk owner. This also includes supporting the development of Risk Barrier Diagrams, and associated risk action plans, and chairing Risk Review Meetings for projects as needed.

Influencing the organization and leading improvements in the site’s process hazard awareness, layers of protections and management processes (i.e., IPL’s, SORA, SOL/SDL), ensuring a consistent and core tie to risk assessment and a strong technical foundation.

Collaborate with external BP, professional organizations, and regulatory agencies on WBU process safety management, standard methodologies, and compliance requirements.

Deliver consistency to Process Safety management approaches and assessments sitewide, with other US Sites, and BP standards; driving consistent methodologies.

Maintain and develop systems to evaluate PSM program performance and drive performance improvements based on leading and lagging indicators.

Identify and lead deeper discussions for situations where additional risk analysis and/or expertise are needed.

Facilitate/guide the selection and use of the appropriate risk assessment techniques for hazard analyses of refinery processes and proposed changes.

Participate and/or facilitate risk reviews including MOC, PSSR, for routine plant changes, issues, and start-up’s. This includes acting as the primary risk review facilitator within their assigned asset for MOC risk reviews.

Responsible for facilitating MOC activities initiated within the operating assets that they support, including maintaining and communicating MOC KPI Datasets and dashboards.

Provide guidance on reporting and investigating root causes of near misses and process safety incidents

Provide design input for process safety related systems (RV, SIS, IPLs, and other safety layers)

Requirements

Bachelors in Chemical Engineering or similar area.

2+ years' experience in Technical Support engineering and Process Engineering roles OR equivalent experience and skill development in a in a similar role.

equivalent experience and skill development in a in a similar role. Deep understanding of refining processes and hazards.

Ability to passionately communicate about Process Safety and impact the ways of working in a very positive way.

Able to communicate and network well at all levels of the organization, including Senior Leadership, the Central Team, and the front line.

Preferred

Professional Engineering (PE) license.

Proven Leadership skills and consistent achievement of outstanding results over a wide range of situations

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive workplace, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.