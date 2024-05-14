Process Safety Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is looking for an Area Process Safety Management Engineer. This role is a technical position for engineers assigned to a specific operating area. The focus of this position is mid-term support of the operations (24/7) organization through a wide range of process safety topics and programs, with assignments having an Operating Area focus, as well as an overall refinery focus.
This role provides the ability to lead process safety risk management for a wide range of topics, across multiple process units, while driving programmatic risk reduction for the entire refinery. The roles interact across a multitude of organizational levels inside the refinery, including the site Senior Leadership Team, and with bp authorities outside the refinery.
To be successful, the Area Process Safety Management Engineer needs to have strong technical and operational knowledge base in refining to understand process risk and drive technical and management system solutions.
The Area Process Safety Management Engineer is focused on continuous improvement of process safety risk identification, and process safety programs. As well as work processes for the site in a systematic manner, in line with the best methodologies and compliance standards.
