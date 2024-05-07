Process Safety Engineer - TSI

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

The role acts as the Single Point of Responsibility (SPR) and ensures preparation, participation, and post-work. They also act as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for an operating site for questions and needs both to and from the refinery or region.

What you will deliver

The HAZOP/LOPA team operates a dual-delivery model where each team member performs two roles. For each individual study, a member from the bpSolutions team acts as the Single Point of Responsibility (SPR) for the study. In this role, they will ensure preparation, participation, and post-work for each study

Second, each member of the team is a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for an operating site. Each of bp's operating sites is serviced by a member of the bpSolutions HAZOP/LOPA team - they act as a first point of call for questions and needs both to and from the refinery or region

As single point of responsibility preparation Process Safety Information - MOCs, previous incidents, IPLs, action item closure (ToR, node P&IDs, scheduling, previous study review)

Participation arranges study lead Participate as Process Safety Engineer/Scribe Post-Work QA/QC report issuance action item agreement & upload

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Must have certifications: NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of proven experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry

Total years of experience:

8-15 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Extensive technical understanding of process engineering, understanding of process modelling tools, good understanding of risk management including the use of risk barrier diagrams processes in the oil and gas industry

Shown ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for process engineering

Proficient in written and oral English with industry standards on Process Safety Engineering

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical leadership skills

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Past experience with HAZOP/LOPA (including chairing studies)

Consistent track record delivering a Process Safety Program

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

A consistent track record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Track record of engaging, influencing, and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Passion for Excellence in Project Delivery and Continuous Improvement

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimal direction

You will work with

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Region Teams

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone fand company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Grade H

% Travel requirements

10%



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.