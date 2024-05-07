Process Safety Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
The role acts as the Single Point of Responsibility (SPR) and ensures preparation, participation, and post-work. They also act as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for an operating site for questions and needs both to and from the refinery or region.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Assets like phone fand company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
10%
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.