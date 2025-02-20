Process Safety Engineer (Wells) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Synopsis

bp Solutions is seeking to recruit a Process Safety Engineer to support wells as Process safety specialist. This role will be within commuting distance of a bp office in the US, UK or Europe.

The role is to assist the bp Solutions – Process Safety (wells) team, and a primary wells region, in their continuous improvement efforts in process safety design and operations.

The role will cover mainly a single wells region, but support for other regions may be required to balance team workload.

There will be an element of networking and collaborating in this role with other Process Safety Engineers in bp Solutions Engineering, Innovation and Engineering (I&E), Projects, Production, S&ORA and others.

Key Accountabilities

Provide specialized consultancy in the application of HAZID, HAZOP, LOPA, quantified risk and other process safety techniques, including facilitation of these studies.

Provide specialized consultancy in support to projects and operations on the identification of hazards and risk assessment of fire, explosion and toxic hazards.

Offer guidance on the application of Process Safety Engineering Technical Practices and wells Process Safety practice and procedures to wells operations and drilling rigs.

In conjunction with the Discipline Lead, review process safety engineering work and deliverables from engineering contractors and consultants.

Support application of BP’s Major Accident Risk (MAR) assessment technique and other risk assessment tools.

Support and facilitate process safety training in one or two key areas such as Process Safety Fundamentals.

Assist the Process Safety Discipline Lead (wells) with updates of relevant Engineering Technical Practices and wells process safety practice, procedures, and guides.

Maintain working knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process safety

Support well regions in implementation of Process Safety Engineering in Wells Practice (100226 - GP 48-10)

Essential Criteria

BS (US), BEng (UK) or equivalent in Chemical Engineering or other engineering discipline

A solid understanding, knowledge and application of process and process safety, regulatory requirements, industry codes and standards and recommend practices for process equipment

Experience in conducting or actively participating in HAZOPs/LOPA, FMEA, HAZID, and other process safety assessments.

Experience in performing dispersion calculation studies using PHAST or Cirrus (techniques for fires, explosions, and toxic releases).

Experience in applying Quantitative Risk Assessment.

Understanding of upstream processing operations, Instrumentation and Controls, and Process and Instrument Diagrams (P&IDs).

Excellent communication, listening, and planning skills.

Desirable Criteria

Practical experience of upstream oil and gas plant commissioning and operations, particularly drilling and wells operations.

Professional Engineer (US) or Chartered member of Institution of Chemical Engineers (UK) or equivalent.

Experience in leading hazard identification and risk assessment studies.

Process Engineering experience (e.g., flow simulation, relief system design and verification).

Knowledge and experience of the engineering contractor community and contract strategy development.

Experience of technical supervision and quality control of specialist consultancies.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



