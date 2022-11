Job summary

.

The purpose of the Process Safety Engineer is to provide process safety and risk expertise, processes and support to the Kwinana Energy Hub.



The key accountabilities for the role are to:

Provide processes to manage the process safety of the hub, support HAZOP, LOPA, MOC, risk prioritisation and operating envelope processes

Provide capability to support these key process safety processes

Provide process engineering support for projects and other ad hoc activities

Relief Technical Authority

Provide SME expertise for process safety and design related category areas (areas 8,15,22,24,44,47,48,)

Provide expert knowledge to existing site operations and new project developments to ensure compliance with process safety related corporate, legislative and regulatory requirements.

Provide recommendations (CAPEX and others) to the energy hub to manage the process safety risk profile in a pragmatic and risk based manner

Ensure the correct level of process support and capability is available for projects during their life cycle

Support Business Development in delivery of the CAPEX portfolio strategic objectives

Support the incident investigation lead by carrying out process safety or design related incident investigations as require

Provide coaching and mentoring to management, engineers and operations in risk management, risk assessment, hazard evaluation and process safety.

Completion of compliance tasks as allocated and recording the completion details in CTM.

Completion of all work activities in accordance with the LOMS.

Reasonable experience in a process engineering position

Reasonable and relevant experience in the oil or chemicals industry

Strong bias for action and influencing skills.

Good understanding of process safety and risk

Experience in project process

Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical)

Chartered engineer with IChemE or IEAust

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.