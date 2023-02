Job summary

Selected as one of the first two carbon capture, usage and storage clusters to be taken forward by the UK government, the East Coast Cluster (ECC) is a single, unified CCUS cluster, underpinned by the North Endurance Partnership (NEP), and which serves the industrial heartlands of the Humber and Teesside.



The Project is currently in FEED and scope includes:



Teesside onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network and natural gas pipeline (OSBL scope)

Humber onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network

two export pipelines, one from Teesside and one from Humberside to an offshore store where the CO2 will be injected via subsea manifold and injection facilities.



The Process Safety Engineer will form part of the deployed engineering team focusing on the onshore Humber elements of the project and will lead the process safety engineering oversight, assurance, and verification across the full onshore Humber scope.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Deliver the DHMP during FEED and EXECUTE stages of the project

ISD and Human Factors Champion for the Humber scope

Support the Engineering Team Lead and Engineering Manager in the delivery of and assurance of key contractor deliverables during FEED and Execute stages of the project related to process safety, including guidance on ETP requirements.

Support and facilitate (where possible) the effective delivery of the various assurance/self-verification reviews required as per the Projects Engineering Guide, including MAR, HAZOP, LOPA, HAZID, WHAT-IF and PHSSERs. Assist with other cross discipline reviews such as Functional Safety Assessments, ENVIIDs, HF and Ergonomics workshops, Model Reviews and MDEs when requested.

Advise the Engineering Manager, Engineering Team lead and/or Squad Leaders on key process safety risks, approve HAZOP actions and other key process safety actions and ensure the discipline scope is managed ahead of formal project reviews such as PHSSERs

Maintain relationship with P&O Projects Process Safety Engineering Technical Authority to support project assurance processes, as well as the wider BP process safety community (e.g. in Projects, I&E, and BP solutions)

Assist Discipline Lead in maintaining process safety discipline health including assisting graduates in their development and coordinating process safety work for grade H and I level process and process safety engineers.

Provide timely input on the Engineering deliverables to support the overall project delivery schedule as requested by the Squad Leaders

Provide Support to Project Operations and Commissioning & Start-up teams in project related process safety technical queries and assist in the Risk Handover process to Operations.



Essential Education:



Qualified to degree level in Chemical Engineering or similar related discipline.

Chartered and member of a professional body such as the UK IChemE or equivalent.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Strong experience as a Process Safety Engineer.

Major Project experience as a Lead Process Safety Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project.

Deep discipline expertise with good track record of multi-discipline engagement and integration.

Working knowledge of industry codes and BP ETP requirements. Good general knowledge of other Process Safety Engineering standards and related ETP requirements.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Experience at managing change - “does it work / is it safe” philosophy.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Good understanding of incorporating ISD principles into design.



Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Experience of EPC environment on major Projects.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc).

Good understanding of Consequence Modelling tools such as PHAST and explosion modelling tools such as FLACs.

Extensive experience in supporting/leading HAZOP and LOPA studies.

Good Experience in leading brainstorming sessions such as ISD workshops, HAZIDs and What-Ifs.

Experience with CO2 Transportation and Storage challenges / risks (design and/or operations).

Actively engages and respects contributions of others.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Concept development / Optimise experience.