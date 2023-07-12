Process Safety Lead Engineer

Job summary

The role being advertised is a Lead Process Safety Engineer position within the Offshore East Engineering Process and Process Safety community. Offshore East covers offshore projects in the North Sea, AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey) and Mauritania and Senegal regions. As Lead Process Safety Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and detailed Design and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out and follow-on stages. Initial deployment is likely to be on a project at the pre-FEED stage based in southeast UK. It has the potential to develop into a wider role including technical oversight of more than one project via a team of process safety engineers. It would suit an established lead engineer who is looking to further their career in process safety and leadership.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Manage the delivery of Process Safety Deliverables for the project and single point of contact for Process Safety on the project.

Provide guidance to project team on the application of Inherently Safer Design and specific safety features developed during the project phases.

Consult with project team, Technical Authorities and functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.

Implement the design hazard management plan.

Engage and manage bp technical support and third party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design.

Maintain knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to Process Safety for project. Ensure deviations from the approved standards, project specifications and processes are identified, justified and deviations processed in accordance with appropriate procedures.

Assurance of Engineering Contractor key Process Safety deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Project requirements.

Prescribe appropriate bp-approved design methods and procedures and the strategy for their implementation (e.g. HAZOP, Layer of Protection Analysis) and advise the Contractor on application.

Oversight of performance of Contractor for discipline scope.

Input to key decisions with Process Safety impact.

Maintain relationship with the Process Safety Technical Authority in support of project assurance processes, as well as the wider bp Process Safety community.

Line manage and develop capability of junior members of staff.

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or similar.

Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Very strong experience as a Process Safety Engineer.

Major Project experience as a Lead Process Safety Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project.

Deep discipline expertise with good track record of multi-discipline engagement and integration.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Good understanding of incorporating ISD principles into design.

Experience managing third party design contractors.

Experience managing teams, developing capability and deploying people.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Experience in the technical safety system design such as firewater, lifesaving equipment design and selection and F&G detector layout and mapping.

Good understanding of Consequence Modelling tools such as PHAST and explosion modelling tools such as FLACs.

Experience in supporting/leading HAZOP and LOPA studies.

Experience in leading brainstorming sessions such as ISD workshops, HAZIDs and What-Ifs.

Some experience with LNG plants (design and/or operations).

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Additional information:

The preference is for this to be a Sunbury based role. Given that North Sea projects also come under the Offshore East Engineering organization, this role is also advertised as Aberdeen based, but may then require some travel. The bp engineering team typically co-locate themselves with the engineering contractor, which is expected to be southeast UK. bp offers a hybrid office/home working model. The hiring manager works flexibly and is open to a discussion about flexible working arrangements for the suitable candidate.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



