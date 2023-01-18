Process Safety Product Owner - H2 & CCS

The Engineering team is a sub-group of Innovation and Engineering which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology, and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like CCUS, hydrogen and offshore wind.
The Hydrogen and CCS team supports future growth areas for bp and is accountable for the delivery of Technology solutions for Hydrogen and CCS. The team focuses on bringing engineering solutions to innovation that transforms bp. This new role is an integrator role to support the growing hydrogen business from technical standpoint.
The Process Safety Product Owner (Hydrogen and CCS) role will lead process safety programs to identify, reduce and mitigate risks associated with hydrogen production, transportation, storage and end use. The candidate will lead various activities such as MAR studies, safety modelling, JIPs and project support for this exciting growth area for bp in hydrogen production, transportation and storage. They will also provide key input to site selection investigations and plot layouts.