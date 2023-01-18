Process Safety Product Owner - H2 & CCS

Job summary

The Engineering team is a sub-group of Innovation and Engineering which is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology, and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects and growth areas like CCUS, hydrogen and offshore wind.



The Hydrogen and CCS team supports future growth areas for bp and is accountable for the delivery of Technology solutions for Hydrogen and CCS. The team focuses on bringing engineering solutions to innovation that transforms bp. This new role is an integrator role to support the growing hydrogen business from technical standpoint.



The Process Safety Product Owner (Hydrogen and CCS) role will lead process safety programs to identify, reduce and mitigate risks associated with hydrogen production, transportation, storage and end use. The candidate will lead various activities such as MAR studies, safety modelling, JIPs and project support for this exciting growth area for bp in hydrogen production, transportation and storage. They will also provide key input to site selection investigations and plot layouts.

What you will deliver

Provides advanced technical expertise regarding Process Safety engineering deliverables, which may include analysing and managing hazards and dealing with the prevention and control of incidents through continuous risk reduction improvements in order to manage the integrity of operating systems and processes, assuring quality and compliance and escalating issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Provide advice and assurance activities to the hydrogen and CCS business.

Leads tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Applies advanced knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, driving risk mitigation and working with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Oversees specific work order planning and maintains working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to Process Safety engineering, providing interpretation and ensuring deviations are identified, justified and processed in accordance with appropriate technical practices.

Provides technical advice on issues resulting from Management of Change (MoC), based on an independent assessment of the risks/opportunities afforded by the proposed change.

Be the bp representative on JIPs.

Provides informal mentoring/training to junior members of the team to build engineering quality in the discipline, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

What you will need to be successful

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Science, or equivalent

Understanding of hydrogen processes and equipment design including production, transport and storage.

Operations and project experience – Demonstrable knowledge of plant operations, projects, and process safety concepts in a manufacturing plant

Expertise in performing MAR, Hazop/LOPA studies, and application of ISD concepts

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, subfunctions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Self-motivated and have good organizational and time management skills.

Knowledge of one or more hydrogen generation technologies

Blue hydrogen syngas generation to support projects, licensor evaluations, technology reviews, specifications

Green hydrogen technology applications, tender reviews, commissioning, electrolyser standardisation, specifications.

Industry codes & standards.

Ability to multitask and manage workload to meet multiple deadlines without sacrificing quality

Ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority.

Essential Education:Essential Experience:In addition to the required qualifications the successful candidate to have experience in one or more of the following: