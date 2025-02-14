Process Safety Senior Advisor - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Job Description:

Responsible for delivery and directly influencing strategic development to support delivery of outstanding PS performance:

Establish and maintain a process safety management framework for bp

technical process safety support to the line

subject matter expert on classification of PS Events.

This includes:

supervising performance and associated trends and supporting insights to operational leaders

providing expert guidance to leadership and the line

setting goals, and

leading initiative

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

1.Establish and maintain a process safety management framework for bp

Provision of standards, tools, resources and expertise to support the organization in effective PS management.

Develop and lead on strategic improvement programmes to deliver enhancements with a focus on simplification and standardization.

Provide SME guidance to businesses as appropriate

Coordinate PS Leadership Team

Report Group PS performance as the need arises, e.g. S&SC, SORCs, and a summary for the organization to share

2.Support improvement of the management of process safety in bp.

Respond to general process safety enquiries and requests for clarification, including mentorship on internal and external process safety requirements

Share standard methodology and findings and mentor process safety development in the line.

Identify, develop, and implement data supported process safety performance improvement initiatives (e.g., Walk-the-Line, human performance, transition management).

Assist in maintaining an overview of the health of the Process Safety discipline.

Provision of standards, tools, resources and expertise to support the organization in effective self-verification.

3.Lead or participate in related internal and external process safety related forums

e.g. API, API/AFPM Advancing Process Safety, Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center, Center for Chemical Process Safety, AIChE .

4.Support specific businesses, as requested.

Be point of contact for PS performance related queries for HSE&C Business Facing VPs or line HSE&C managers.

Job Functional Knowledge:

Process Safety Engineering experience, i.e. HAZOP, LOPA, QRA.

Operational Leadership experience

Solid understanding of OMS and learning systems

Solid understanding of risk management and bowties

Desirable capabilities

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or willingness to pursue this recognition.

Process Safety Professional certification or willingness to pursue this recognition.

Practical experience working at an operating site and understands the demands and challenges of the line, and impact of decisions on the Line.

Experience implementing process safety practices, especially process safety Downstream and GDP Practices and Mentorship (e.g. Bulk Storage of Flammable Liquids, Safe Design Limits, Occupied Portable Buildings, LPG, etc).

Knowledge of process safety concerns across the breadth of the industry - Downstream, Upstream, and Alternative Energy.

A customer focused and results driven approach

Business Expertise:

At least 10 years in oil and gas operations with process safety risks

2-3 roles embedded in the business in operational or HSE&C roles.

Problem Solving.

Due to the significant numbers of diverse collaborators (breadth and depth across the organization) role needs to be able to listen and assimilate a range of views, present back a coherent strategy and direction and deliver on this.

Role will also need to be able to course accurate as wider context changes impact the delivery of the role objectives.

Nature and Area of Impact:

Impact is across all parts of bp where we have process safety risks, but in particular P&O, G&LCE and bpX.

Collaborate with business facing VPs, plus the Process Safety & Insights team, the Group Risk Team and operational teams in bp solutions, and particularly the Process Safety engineering organization in bp Solutions.

Skills:

Process Safety, risk management, OMS, learning,

Critical thinking, communication, influencing, leadership.

Education:

Experience: At least 10 years in oil and gas operations with process safety risks

2-3 roles embedded in the business in operational or HSE&C roles

Engineering related degree

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.