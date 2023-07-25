Process Safety and Risk Superintendent (GoM/Canada)

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:



Own the Gulf Of Mexico and Canada process for managing risks on behalf of VP Production – with emphasis on purple and blue risks:

Act as a local Subject Matter Expert on the risk processes for Production, including :

Oversee and support local effectiveness of risk and process safety management processes , including risk identification, risk assessment, barrier and system health assessment, risk management, risk notification and endorsement and risk reporting

, including risk identification, risk assessment, barrier and system health assessment, risk management, risk notification and endorsement and risk reporting Co-ordinate the Risk Notification and Plan Endorsement process for the business region and lead process for Production (e.g. QA of Risk Management Plans). Coordinate approval process for Wells.

process for the business region and lead process for Production (e.g. QA of Risk Management Plans). Coordinate approval process for Wells. Deliver risk management competency and training for the business region

and training for the business region Interface with other risk management across P&O within the business region (e.g. Wells, Projects, NOJV, Solutions)

Monitor risk & process safety performance and generate Regional and production area CI insights and recommendations.

and generate Regional and production area CI insights and recommendations. Oversee update and reporting progress of Process Safety Improvement Plans (PSIP) e.g. risk reviews, KPIs, dashboard updates

e.g. risk reviews, KPIs, dashboard updates Support the delivery of risk and process safety communications and training materials per the PS capability framework, influencing consistency and common approach (for example verifying HiPo communications follow a consistent methodology)

and training materials per the PS capability framework, influencing consistency and common approach (for example verifying HiPo communications follow a consistent methodology) Provide advice and expertise on the risk processes to individuals and squads.



Act as a local Subject Matter Expert on the integration of risk processes for the Region, including:

Liaise with Risk Champions to generate Regional risk material for inclusion in Region SVP and Business Leadership Team (BLT) performance review.

Verify that the cross- discipline business risk tags receive risk training relevant for regional risk reviews

Coordinate overview and reporting of regional risks for SVP

Support quarterly BPXP board risk updates.



Support the line to manage the barriers and processes, including the following that relate to management of purple and blue S&O and process safety risks:

Drive prioritization and active management

Support the line with related self-verification (with some participation)

Integrate related Regional OMS PIC Cycle results and gap closure activities with the risk processes

Integrate assurance and audit results and related gap closure activities with the risk processes & performance manage related actions.



Perform OMS Regional Conformance Tag role for OMS 3.1 Risk Management and Assessment:

Execute a self-verification programme for OMS 3.1, on behalf of the OMS 3.1 SPR.

Identify areas of improvement in risk management based on insights (learning, 3 lines of defence, OMS and data systems) and drive prioritised improvements for OMS 3.1 and barrier strength.

Conduct SVs offshore and on onshore processes through the lens of risk management processes.



Participate in or lead local risk and process safety forums as appropriate. Including:

Facility Risk reviews and other regional meetings that include risk (OPR, BPR, quarterly)

Area Performance Management Meetings

Organisational Learning Workgroup & Community of Practice (CoP)

Support the risk authority delivery of the EVP P&O risk reviews

Co-ordinate the SVP business risk review and delivery of the Business RMR.



Education:

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent operating experience.



Experience and Job Requirements:

3 years of operational risk management experience – implementing or working with related process safety and risk management processes

An understanding of operational risk management methodologies including barrier identification and assessment

Strong communication and influencing sklls

Ability to coach and direct leadership in risk processes

Desirable experience: RAT tool, IRIS, eCOW, Whatif, BowtieXP , HAZOP/LOPA.



Additional detail on accountabilities:

Represent the region in Global Risk CoP

Support Central Risk Team’s Continuous Improvement efforts on the risk process and systems.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.